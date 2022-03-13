100 Years Ago
The ice is going out of the Missouri River here today. The flow started this morning. Yesterday the river south of the bridge at Chamberlain went out which should clear the river for the flow that started from here this morning. The ice in the vicinity of Mobridge has not yet shown signs of breaking up and the indications are that ice will hold for another ten days. The snow covering is pretty well gone from the state with the exception of the northwestern portion, and a strip between Onida and Gettysburg. In that limited territory the drifts are yet numerous, and the corn fields yet have a heavy coat of snow. West of Mobridge, about half of the country is bare, with the snow coving rapidly disappearing from the rest of it. While the clearing of snow from the prairie has given the stock men an opportunity to get their cattle out on feed and relieve the scanty supply of hay yet on hand, there are locations where there is such a shortage that hay is in demand and buyers are out gathering it wherever they can find it. This is especially true in the northwest part of the state, and shipments are being made from east of the river.
50 Years Ago
Pierre Salutes Don Benton; a 46-Year-Member of Pierre’s Volunteer Fire Department. Don, 76 years old was born July 20, 1895 on a farm in Fielder Bottom a township located northwest of Pierre currently inundated by the Oahe Reservoir. He moved to Pierre in 1926 and was employed as a mechanic at Harding Motors. Don joined the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department in 1926 and has been a member for 46 years. In fact, he joined Engine No. 4 at that time and is still a member of that company, located in the East Pierre Station. Don operated Mid Town Texaco for 14 years then worked for the City of Pierre, retiring in 1971. Don enjoys the Fire School each year, he has attended 45 of them and feels that he always learns something there. The worst fire in Pierre that he can remember was the “Albright building,” a wholesale warehouse in Pierre. It was a cold bitter night and they had 13 streams of water going at one time, because of the extremely low temperature they had to leave them run all the time for fear of freezing. The men of the department fought the fire all night long until morning; the building and all the stock was lost. The company later rebuilt on the same location. Don has fond recollections of pulling the hose cart by hand to the fires in downtown Pierre, all the way from the East Pierre Station. In later years, the firemen tried to get someone with a car to come by and they would stand on the rear bumper of the car and pull the cart along behind.
25 Years Ago
The question Pat Feeney is asked more than any other is if he is 100 percent Irish. “I say, ‘No, I’m 90 proof,’” Feeney said. He has enough Irish blood in his veins to be tapped to lead Pierre’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade. The parade will begin at 4:15 p.m. Monday, starting near the Hughes County Courthouse. The parade will go down Pierre Street, turn west on Dakota Avenue and end at the fire station and VFW. Feeney, in a green convertible, will lead the parade as its grand marshal. The St. Patrick’s Day parade will be a way for the Irish—and everyone who is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day—to get-together, socialize and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a way that’s never been done before in Pierre, according to Paul Marso, a member of the committee organizing the parade. About the only thing that will stop the parade from taking place is a blizzard.
