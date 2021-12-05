100 Years Ago
Thomas E. Jacobs, monument maker of this city, has been awarded the contract to cut on a block of native granite, 2 by 4 feet by 6 inches thick, the seal of the state of South Dakota and to deliver it to Washington, D.C., where it will be placed in the Washington monument. The last legislature appropriated $300 for the purpose. The slab will be of native mottled green granite, similar to that used in the Firemen’s monument, and is said by Mr. Jacobs to be found only in the vicinity of Pierre and in quarries around Vancouver, B.C. It will take Mr. Jacobs till spring to complete the work.
Buffalo George, the notorious Lyman County character who has been successfully evading officers searching for him on charges of cattle rustling in that section, is again the object of suspicion in a recent cattle killing case. Although as yet the true identity of the outlaw or outlaws is unknown. From Murdo comes a report that bloodhounds were used there last week in an attempt to trace the persons who butchered a beef belonging to a rancher there. According to the report, the bloodhounds took up the trail and went directly to Okaton, just west of Murdo where the trail was lost. Buffalo George is supposed to be in hiding in this section and of course he is being mentioned as the possible perpetrator of the crime.
50 Years Ago
The Pierre City Commission took action Tuesday evening which closes the 406 Lounge under its present management. The commission, after hearing one of the operators, G. E. Kelso, present his side of the issue, then heard a statement read by Mayor Clint Gregory, and moved to turn down the renewal of the liquor lounge license. The present 406 Club license will expire the last of December. Kelso said he and his partner had a considerable investment in the 406 Club and have paid a lot in taxes as well as $3,200 in monthly wages. He said that he had met with the mayor and several of the commissioners some time ago and had agreed to police the operation and upgrade it as quickly as possible. He admitted to business reverses but said that they should be operating in the clear in about 3-4 months. Mayor Clint Gregory said that city officials had had numerous complaints about the operation of the club with regards to sale of intoxicants to minors, fighting on the premises, and accumulation of trash in the alleyway.
25 Years Ago
Anyone who hasn’t had to plow through several inches of snow to get to work can thank city crews. In Pierre, the decision to send out snowplows is made by the street superintendent and the officer in charge of the police department, according to Bruce Pier, director of public works for the city of Pierre. This is generally after 2 inches of snow has fallen. “When we decide we’re going to plow, plowing almost always begins at 2 a.m.,” Pier said. Before 2 a.m., park crews come in and clear snow from sidewalks in areas where snow is going to be hauled. About 21 pieces of equipment and personnel are involved in snow removal in Pierre. Three different groups work as teams on snow removal, plowing snow into the middle of streets and then hauling snow away. Snow is initially hauled to the downtown portion of Sioux Avenue and other places in Pierre. The snow is later hauled to areas along the Missouri River. After snow routes are cleared, crews start plowing residential areas. “We usually plow the entire city by 10 a.m. or noon,” Pier said. Crews might come back several times to plow a street if vehicles have been left parked on it. City ordinances require that streets be plowed bare from curb to curb. Freezing and thawing causes considerable damage to streets, Pier said.
