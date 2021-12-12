100 Years Ago
The city jail in Fort Pierre is harboring an unusual inmate, in a full-grown mountain lion, which was secured near Kalispell, in the Judith Basin, Montana, and is the property of Andy Leonard and Hugh Schultz. Mr. Leonard and Mr. Schultz have been in Montana to sell buffalo for butchering and while there managed to get the lion. The story goes that a rancher told them that for $25 he would guarantee them a mountain lion. The deal was made, and the party and the rancher’s Airedale dogs went to the haunts of the lions and in a short time the dogs had treed one. A wire loop was thrown about the cat’s neck and it was choked until it fell from the tree and was securely bound and carried to the railroad station where it was crated and shipped to Fort Pierre arriving there Tuesday and placed in the jail. If the lion was a ferocious wild one once, it has been quickly tamed, as it acts as wild now as a pet house cat, and some who have seen it claim it purrs and stretches and plays just like a cat. Be that as it may, it is a wild animal and a beautiful one too. Mr. Leonard intends sending it to the Longfellow Gardens in Minnehaha Park, Minneapolis.
50 Years Ago
An estimated 70 Canadian geese were trapped by cannon-fired net traps at Capitol Lake this morning shortly before 11 am by Game, Fish and Parks officials who are running an annual check on the migratory fowl. The nets were fired through the air over the feeding geese by pipe-like cannons. The crew was still loading geese in crates for examination at noon today. Once the data is collected, the geese will be released.
The adult basic education class began this week at Riggs High School with an enrollment of 18 adults. The adult basic education class is offered by the Pierre Public Schools. It is designed as a basic skills refresher course in the areas of arithmetic, language, and reading. The course is free and meets on Mondays and Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in room 107 at Riggs High School. There are no tests, and the adults are free to remain as long as their needs are being fulfilled. Sandra Kearns and Georgeanna Sorenson, the instructors, invite any interested adult to drop in and visit with them about the class. The class will meet December 20 and then close until January 3 because of Christmas vacation.
25 Years Ago
Bob Tinker of Pierre will have his picture splashed all over the cover of a magazine this month. A photograph of Tinker, his horse Taz and his dogs Scorch and Ausie graces the cover of the January issue of Field & Stream magazine. Tinker was the outfitter for a hunt of prairie chickens and sharp-tail grouse that used horses and covered wagon. The resulting eight-page article is the featured story in the magazine. Field & Stream will be out this week. About 4 million copies will be printed. With an average of 3.5 readers per copy, that’s about 14 million who can learn about hunting prairie chickens and grouse on the prairie. There are many other hunting operations in South Dakota, but few have received an eight-page write-up in Field & Stream, Tinker said. The hunt on horseback came about after Tinker was involved in filming two television shows last year—one about sharp-tail grouse and one about pheasants—for “The Legends of Field & Stream.” They decided that hunting prairie chickens and sharp-tail grouse on the Missouri River breaks using horses and covered wagons to take them where the birds are would make a great pictorial. Willie and Casey Cowan of Pierre supplied the covered wagon and some of the horses.
