100 Years Ago
There being no local observance of the Fourth further than a number of picnic parties, the majority of the populace went across the river to help Fort Pierre celebrate. The day started with a concert by the Capital City Band, which was followed by the parade. There were a number of floats, and all were excellent. The Fischer Bros. car was awarded first prize and the F. E. Strain car second. Others worthy of mention were the American Legion, Eastern Star and F. S. Rowe floats. Julius Klemans had a mammoth firecracker trailing his gally decorated truck and Art Brant’s bear and dog pals were also featured in a real animal cage. In the afternoon at 2 o’clock Pierre and Fort Pierre played ball and Fort Pierre won to the tune of 8 to 0. But when that town crossed bats with Harrold things were different, and Harrold took the bacon 16 to 0. Everybody entered into the spirit of the day and spirits of the day also entered a goodly number, but anyway all had a good time and got their money’s worth and will help swell the crowd at another celebration over there.
50 Years Ago
A rash of grass fires in Pierre on Saturday, and reports of senseless destruction by fireworks has resulted in urging by local firemen and law enforcement officials to use care in shooting fireworks, and consideration of others. The Fire Department was called out five times from 2:08 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. Saturday for grass fires. These included a 2:08 p.m. call on the old Harrison Avenue road; a 4:53 p.m. call at 609 North Willow Avenue; a 6:15 p.m. grass fire at 330 South Coteau, an 8:00 p.m. fire call to West Capitol Avenue, and an 8:10 p.m. call at 819 West Third Avenue. The police department reported mail boxes at 1219 East Dakota and 1001 East Dakota blown up by firecrackers.
Rockets weren’t the only things soaring through the air at the Fort Pierre July 4th Rodeo Tuesday afternoon and evening. The “rank” bucking stock of John Holloway of Eagle Butte launched a number of the bronc riders, and most of the bull riders. A capacity crowd attended the afternoon and evening sessions, which broke off at 10:30 p.m. for a spectacular fireworks display under the supervision of the Fort Pierre Fire Department. An innovation this year at the rodeo was the two-horse chariot races.
25 Years Ago
And you think you have a busy Fourth of July weekend planned. By the time the weekend is over, Rocky Tibbs will have competed in rodeos in Faulkton, Gary, Irene, Clearfield, and his hometown Fort Pierre. Many others will be competing in the same rodeos, or in rodeos in Belle Fourche, Mobridge and other places. The Fort Pierre Fourth of July Rodeo, Tibbs said, is just as good as any and maybe better than some. “They (Fort Pierre) just have a good rodeo. There’s a lot of contestants. It’s one of the oldest ones around. They try to put on a good, fast show,” Tibbs said. The 51-year-old Tibbs started competing in the Fort Pierre Fourth of July Rodeo in the 1960s. He’s entered in team roping and old men’s breakaway roping this year. A record 463 contestants are entered in this year’s Fort Pierre Fourth of July Rodeo. “It’s the biggest one we’ve had. It’s grown every year,” said Kim Churchill, one of the rodeo’s secretaries. The number of contestants reflects the popularity of rodeo in the state, she said. Many cowboys and cowgirls start in 4-H rodeo and continue on through high school, college and to the pro rodeo circuit. Cowboys and cowgirls want to compete in a rodeo on the Fourth of July, Churchill said.
