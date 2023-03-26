It is only a few years since Pierre took up golf and now there are a group of enthusiasts who are going in for polo. This game which might be called horseback hockey is one of the most sensational played. There is never a dull moment, and it requires good horsemanship, a strong wrist, and a sure eye and not any great deal of caution. Battery “C” is hard at it and have the necessary material to form a good team. A group of good people are also interested, and it is planned to have things in shape to put on the first real public contest at “The Days of ‘81” early in May. But if you see a man pursuing a little white ball with a stick you will know he is an embryonic polo player. The game is being boosted by the Pierre Country Club, which will also have a team in the field this summer and the people of the city are assured of some excellent sport of this kind. Those who have been in the service know what polo is and even if they do not play themselves it keeps the spectators on their toes almost as much as baseball.
50 Years Ago
The Pierre City Commission took action last night to stretch 2 tennis courts into 5. Mayor Clint Gregory, in announcing the awarding of $40,297 in Bureau of Outdoor Recreation grant to this city, said that this was for work on bleachers at the softball parks, as well as black topping at the skating rink. He also said that there was about $13,000 in unexpected BOR funds from the skating rink project, and the commission authorized developing a program to use the money to make a 5-tennis court complex out of the present 2-courts in the city park. This would entail running the courts north-south as recommended by the recreation board and is estimated to cost about the same as the unexpected balance in the city BOR funds.
Radio stations KCCR and KGFX will kick off a radio telethon for the benefit of the Oahe YMCA at 5 p.m. on Friday. Gifts and pledges may be made by calling 224-7312 after 5 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. Saturday. According to Ron Schmidt, chairman of the board of directors of the Oahe YMCA, volunteers from the local service clubs will be on hand to pick up all gifts and pledges immediately. All donations are tax-deductible. Schmidt said the telethon is the first major fund-raising effort of the local YMCA.
25 Years Ago
Pierre firefighter Tom Kurtenbach led a group of firefighters out of a smoke-filled house at the corner of Harrison and Dakota avenues Wednesday night. The house wasn’t on fire, simply filled with smoke as part of a rescue-search training exercise conducted by the Pierre Fire Department. According to training officer Andy Edeburn, groups of three firefighters were sent into the smoke-filled home to practice searching for a downed firefighter. Because of the smoke, firefighters had to search by touch in order to find the “victim.” Edeburn said the department conducts the rescue training at least once a year. “This is practical training for a live rescue.” The home used in the drill on Wednesday is owned by Kelley Construction. The department is looking for volunteers to fill openings on the various engine companies.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
