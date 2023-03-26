100 Years Ago

It is only a few years since Pierre took up golf and now there are a group of enthusiasts who are going in for polo. This game which might be called horseback hockey is one of the most sensational played. There is never a dull moment, and it requires good horsemanship, a strong wrist, and a sure eye and not any great deal of caution. Battery “C” is hard at it and have the necessary material to form a good team. A group of good people are also interested, and it is planned to have things in shape to put on the first real public contest at “The Days of ‘81” early in May. But if you see a man pursuing a little white ball with a stick you will know he is an embryonic polo player. The game is being boosted by the Pierre Country Club, which will also have a team in the field this summer and the people of the city are assured of some excellent sport of this kind. Those who have been in the service know what polo is and even if they do not play themselves it keeps the spectators on their toes almost as much as baseball.

