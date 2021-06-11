Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years AgoWhat was probably the largest crowd ever present at a band concert in Pierre greeted the Capital City Band last evening in their initial appearance for the season. The concert was also the dedication of the new stand, which is not quite completed, but far enough along to show what a fine-looking edifice it will be when painted white and the lights installed. The shape and position of the building make the sound of the band heard clearly at considerable distance, people remarking they heard plainly on Capitol Avenue and at the Locke Hotel. The condition of the atmosphere of course accounts somewhat for this. Plans are in progress whereby permanent seats will be placed conveniently at the bandstand and will be on the grounds for the next concert. The park is the obvious place for the band pavilion, as the location is ideal for many reasons, and there is room for a great number of cars. The program last evening was a splendid one of ten numbers well played. At present the band is one of the most proficient musical organizations that has ever been assembled in Pierre. The organization is composed of local musicians who have given their time and talent that the Capital City might have a band that would compare favorably with other similar organizations. H. H. Pickett, director of the past year, is a musician of unusual merit.
50 Years Ago25 Green Berets, retracing the trail of Lewis and Clark as part of a 37-week training exercise, arrived in Pierre Monday afternoon in six boats. Their commander, Captain Philip Guilford said that they would stay here long enough to repair damage to their 14-foot fiberglass open cargo boats. They are currently staying in the city auditorium. Guilford said that the men are divided into 12 and 13 man teams and have a small vehicle convoy preceding them to camp sites. Their boats are propelled by 40 horsepower Evinrude engines. The Green Berets left St. Louis on May 14, and plan to arrive in Astoria, Oregon by September 4. They will leave Pierre in several days, travel up the Missouri to Lewiston, Idaho, and then portage over 300 miles to the Snake River. They will take two rubber boats down the Snake River to the Columbia, and then follow that to Astoria. Part of their daily training exercise is communication with their home base in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In Pierre, they have set up their radio antenna on the city auditorium roof.
25 Years AgoThe praises of South Dakota will be sung during this week’s Sundaes in the Park. Last year’s second grade class at Washington School will be presenting “A Salute to South Dakota” starting at 8 p.m. Sunday in the Steamboat Park amphitheater. The hour-long show is a history of South Dakota, the people who have made it their home, and the music and dances they have contributed to South Dakota. The second graders performed the show in April for their families and other students. The history of Washington second graders performing a spring musical goes back at least 15 years. The script is written by Washington School second grade teacher Jean Keeler. Costumes are provided for the students, with second grade teacher Doreen Miller doing alterations. Sundaes in the Park is a new event in Pierre with different performers providing musical entertainment at the Steamboat Park amphitheater on Sunday nights. Ice cream sundaes, bars and lemonade will be sold in the park while the second graders are performing. At the request of the Washington School second grade teachers and students, proceeds will go to the Pierre Educational Foundation.
