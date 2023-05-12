The state museum, in charge of the historical department receives frequent inquiries as to the value of old newspapers claiming to contain the original accounts of the death of Washington or Lincoln, which the owner believes to be very valuable. While such copies do exist, most of them in circulation are merely worthless reprints. There are also frequent inquiries about the value of so-called Stradivarius violin, which are claimed to have been picked up at bargain with request as to their value. The department calls attention to the fact that the quality of varnish on genuine Stradivarius violins is the real test as no modern chemist has ever been able to counterfeit it.
The electric light power station at Blunt was destroyed by fire Sunday night with a loss of about $7,000; insurance $5,000. Besides the money loss, the town will be without electricity for several weeks until the station can be replaced. The light plant was shut down at 11 o’clock Sunday night, and the fire which destroyed the plant occurred three hours later.
The farmers in this vicinity are becoming enthusiastic “good roads” workers, and their enthusiasm is not confined to talk alone, as many of them have been out after the recent rains with a road drag and smoothed off the roads in their neighborhoods, a look at these roads will convince anyone that the work has been highly beneficial and it will be a good idea for the good work to keep on and let more of them get into the game.
Although the winter of 1912-1913 was remarkably mild in this part of the country most of the time, a great deal of complaint has come in of late vegetables and flowers, and of winterkilled lawns. This last-named trouble is putting wrinkles in the brows of most Pierre residents, as not only the older turf, but the new stuff that just got an excellent start last summer, including that on the capitol grounds, failed to come up in spots. Rain is promised, however, and with hard work it is expected that the capital city will be put in shape again before fall.
The name of the laborer who was drowned below Pierre on the rip rap works at Rousseau has been learned to be Frank White and his nationality found to be Bohemian. It was found he had an uncle living at Gary, Illinois and a mother in Chicago. The man with some other laborers had been unloading rock from dump cars on a spur track extending into the river. Three of the men got to shore, but the one man after coming up once was not seen again. The river was dynamited to recover the body but so far it has not been found.
A recently added feature of the Cole Brothers Circus, which comes to Pierre, Friday May 23, will be the Nelson wild west troupe of eight members, at the head of which is the man who rode the noted Oklahoma outlaw animal, White Horse, an equine that had defied efforts of many years to subdue him and had thrown countless of the best riders among the cowboys of Oklahoma. The Nelson troupe will give exhibitions of riding bucking bronchos, bareback and trick riding and they are finished artists in their line. Moreover, if any resident of this section has a horse that is not broken to bridle and saddle and refuses to be broken by an ordinary rider, the owner of that animal is invited to take him to Mr. Nelson on circus day and an effort will be made to saddle, bridle, and ride the animal, by someone of the troupe.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
