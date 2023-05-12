Broncho buster

Color tinted postcard titled, “Broncho Buster” which notes “Typical Cowboys waiting their turn at Bucking contest.”

 South Dakota Historical Society

110 Years Ago

The state museum, in charge of the historical department receives frequent inquiries as to the value of old newspapers claiming to contain the original accounts of the death of Washington or Lincoln, which the owner believes to be very valuable. While such copies do exist, most of them in circulation are merely worthless reprints. There are also frequent inquiries about the value of so-called Stradivarius violin, which are claimed to have been picked up at bargain with request as to their value. The department calls attention to the fact that the quality of varnish on genuine Stradivarius violins is the real test as no modern chemist has ever been able to counterfeit it.

