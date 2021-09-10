100 Years Ago
It is expected that within the next couple of weeks work will be started on the construction of a large storehouse for military supplies, according to Adjutant General Hazel, who was in the city Monday for a time on military matters. The new building will be constructed by the state of South Dakota on the right-of-way of the Northwestern railroad near St. Mary’s Hospital and will be for the purpose of properly housing the military equipment furnished to the state by the federal government. The structure will be 150 x 50 feet and will be built entirely of steel and concrete. It is expected that Captain Phelps of the adjutant general’s department will arrive in Pierre within the next couple of weeks and will be in charge of the construction work. The new building will be partitioned into one large room 110 x 50 for the storing of artillery equipment, tents and other large pieces, and there will be a couple of smaller rooms provided for the smaller materials necessary to the equipping of the various units apportioned this state. While definite plans have not yet been worked out it is probable that a National Guard officer will be put on duty in Pierre, after the building is constructed, and the material received, to be responsible for it and be in charge of the building. For the present, at least, Battery “C” will continue to hold its drills in the auditorium but as time passes it is hoped that an armory will be constructed to house the battery and its equipment.
50 Years Ago
Seeing is believing, and the members of the new Pierre YMCA board who visited Aberdeen’s YMCA Saturday are believers. They are convinced that a facility could be built here. The people in our community who have been interested in this project elected a 12-member board in August to make some concrete plans. One of their first decisions was to arrange to make a first-hand look at a neighboring city’s facilities. They needed to know more about what the “Y” could do for our area. The Aberdeen group was cooperative, and six members of the Board took advantage of their invitation. They were given the red-carpet treatment and given a complete tour of their physical facilities, which included an expansion and remodeling project. At a meeting of the YMCA Board on Tuesday night, tentative plans were made to bring the Aberdeen staff to Pierre to show all of you what can be done and how you go about doing it. It’s one of the most exciting developments in Pierre in a long, long time.
25 Years Ago
Bridge Wins Again-Euclid Avenue was blocked for 4 ½ hours Thursday night while the police department tried to remove a truck that was too tall for the train bridge. The semi, whose driver was from Missouri, was wedged between the street and the train bridge. The incident resulted in $15,000 in damage to the truck. But the bridge was unharmed. “That railroad track doesn’t ever get damaged,” Abernathy said. The incident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. and the truck was removed shortly before 8 p.m. Sometimes the drivers are issued a citation for a truck route violation, but often they’re not. Because of the extensive damage to the trucks and the fact that the truckers may end up losing their jobs, the fine can be waived. When trailers get stuck, wreckers come to pull them out. Sometimes, air is let out of the tires to make room, Abernathy said. This is the fourth such accident this year, but the other three were minor. This was more severe than most. The incident didn't cost the city anything in terms of extra manpower but did tie up the officers for a few hours.
