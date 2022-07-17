100 Years Ago
The city has sixty days supply of coal in its electric light plant bunkers with two cars enroute and there is no danger of a shortage of fuel at this plant for the immediate future at least. Last April when the coal strike started the city took action to assure a supply at all times contracting with the head of the lakes for fuel to be set aside for the use and shipped as needed. The result of this action on the part of the city officials stands them in good stead at this time, as about the only thing that could affect the supply for the lighting plant within any reasonable length of time would be disastrous results from the railroads strike in which trains would stop moving. The statehouse is supplied with enough fuel to last it at least thirty days.
August 6 is Friendship Day. Send your friends a Greeting Card. A large assortment can be had at the Gift Shop. Hipple Supply Company.
50 Years Ago
Semone’s Chimpanzees, whose great performance has won for Semone Aviles the admiration and respect of other trainers in his field as the ace chimpanzee trainer of the world, will be at the Shrine Circus in Fort Pierre July 22 for performances at 2 and 8 p.m. These appealing jungle jesters include in their repertoire such unusual feats as performing atop a long, slender perch pole balanced by Semone; trick and fancy bicycle and motorcycle riding, acrobatics and hilarious comedy routines. Semone’s Chimpanzees join a star-studded array of international circus champions in a spectacular circus presentation assembled by the Hubert Castle International 3 Ring Circus for the annual Shrine Circus.
The first midget auto race ever staged in the Pierre area will open the racing season at the newly lengthened and redesigned Hughes County Fairgrounds Speedway east of Pierre on Saturday, July 29 at 8:30 p.m. More than 25 of the nation’s fastest midgets have already been entered including two-time national champion Dick Ritchie of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Midgets are similar in many ways to modified race cars but with several important differences. They are lighter and considerably faster. Pierre area fans are familiar with these cars. They are miniature duplicates of the larger sprint cars and are generally powered by Offenhausers, Chevie II’s and Buick stock block racing conversions. Since they are very little and quick handling, they are generally considered among the most dangerous of all race cars to drive. The Hughes County Fairgrounds has been completely redesigned and lengthened to a ⅜ mile oval. It has very long straightaway and tight turns.
25 Years Ago
Jerry Henricksen, 61, has lied with debt since the day he was born. For reasons not quite known, Jerry’s parents never paid the price it cost for him to be delivered at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. On Friday, the Spokane, Washington man returned to the hospital to pay off the $70.50 it cost for his birth there in 1935. “I am here today to bring in this bill and pay the bill in full and to pay interest,” Jerry told hospital staff. “Let this be a message to the deadbeats of today.” At 7:30 a.m. Jerry arrived at the hospital with the original bill in hand ready to pay the price for his birth. While sitting in the administrative lobby, he told staff that he needed to talk to the top person. Jerry was asked if he had a complaint to discuss. Administrators were surprised when they learned the “complaint” was instead a check for a 61-year-old bill. It is not clear why Ralph Henriksen and Jerry’s mom refused to pay the cost for Jerry’s birth. Jerry’s brother Gale said it may have had something to do with the religious background of their parents. Their mother was a Catholic, but their father was Protestant. Ralph refused to sign papers saying he would raise his children in the Catholic faith. After the Henriksen family moved, they continued to receive bills from St. Mary’s for 15 years. Jerry said his mother kept the original bill in an envelope with his baby things. “I always said if I ever got back there, I was going to come in and take care of the situation,” Jerry said. “And here I am today.” The total bill came to $70.50. With interest, Jerry wrote the hospital a check for $238.30.”
