100 Years Ago
The fans will be glad to learn that there will be a baseball game on next Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock sharp at Hollister field when a Pierre team composed of local talent entirely, will meet the team of Indians from the Crow Creek Reservation. The game promises to be a fast one. The Crow Creek bunch are speedy, some excellent players being on the team. The local team has been practicing and a real fight is looked for. Pierre will have in her lineup the best players among the locals. Among those who are going to play on the Pierre team are: Hengle, Wheeler, Wiseman, George and Sol Fleury, Olson (pitcher), Davison, Lanreau, Botterman, Hamilton and others. This will be the first game here this season and it should attract a good crowd. The locals did not get busy this year and get into a league. The towns to the east of here along the Black and Yellow trail have formed a “Black & Yellow” league of six teams and are playing some real baseball this season.
50 Years Ago
Dale Hernandez, former Pierre Riggs High School graduate and South Dakota Lightweight Golden Gloves Champion, will be on the Joe Frazier-Ron Stander World Championship Fight Card Thursday, May 25 at the Civic Auditorium in Omaha, Nebraska. Dale, now 21-years-old, is undefeated in 11 professional fights, and is matched against the Canadian Lightweight Champ, John Summerhays, who is also unbeaten in 11 pro bouts. Dale, the youngest of the “fighting Hernandezes” is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Perfecto Hernandez of 704 La Barge Court in Pierre. The other professional boxing members of his family include Fred, Art and Chuck.
The demand for new housing in Pierre continues at a steady pace, and Pierre continues to be in third place among South Dakota cities in the construction of new housing units. In this respect it ranks behind Sioux Falls and Rapid City. The report issued monthly by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis listing data with respect to building permits issued in selected cities in the Ninth Federal Reserve District shows permits issued for construction of 21 new housing units in Pierre during the first quarter in 1972. In Pierre there were 21 individual permits issued during the January-March period for 21 single units. The first three months of a year are not favorable for construction weather in South Dakota. It can be anticipated that the figure for the second and third quarters of 1972 will show a considerable increase in the number of building permits issued in all South Dakota cities.
25 Years Ago
The reaction was immediate and watery. Alyssa, 3, burst into tears and said, “Mom, she hurt me. She poked me with that thing.” Alyssa was one of more than 2,000 people who received a vaccination against the measles at free immunization clinics Wednesday in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Alyssa received a measles, mumps and rubella vaccination when she was 15 months old. She was scheduled to receive her second MMR vaccination before she entered kindergarten. After measles were reported in central South Dakota, the South Dakota Department of Health quickly organized immunization clinics to prevent the spread of the highly contagious viral disease. Alyssa’s mother decided to have her daughter vaccinated now at the immunization clinics rather than wait. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” she said. Five cases of measles have been reported in central South Dakota, another 10 cases of the disease are suspected. Three of the five people reported to have the measles have been hospitalized. The disease can kill between two and five of every 1,000 cases.
