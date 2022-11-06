Pierre's Carnegie Library, 1909

Postcard view of the front entrance to the Carnegie Library in Pierre taken by photographers Johnson & Bordsen in 1909. 

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

As a result of finding a still and accessories in the ruins of a burned barn on a farm near Miller, the owner was arrested on the charge of unlawful manufacturing of liquor. After the result of his preliminary hearing in Pierre, he was held for trial in circuit court. When the fire was discovered, several neighbors went to the scene to aid the man in fighting the flames. Some of these men say there were the ruins of a still in the debris of the burned barn. The owner refused to permit an investigation to be made by the neighbors and a search warrant was obtained. Parts of a still, some mash and two gallons of liquor were found. During the fire a horse was burned so badly that it had to be shot. There was insurance on the barn and contents, but because the fire is alleged to have been started by the liquor still exploding, it is said that the owner will be unable to collect the insurance, so his loss will be total.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments