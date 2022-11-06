As a result of finding a still and accessories in the ruins of a burned barn on a farm near Miller, the owner was arrested on the charge of unlawful manufacturing of liquor. After the result of his preliminary hearing in Pierre, he was held for trial in circuit court. When the fire was discovered, several neighbors went to the scene to aid the man in fighting the flames. Some of these men say there were the ruins of a still in the debris of the burned barn. The owner refused to permit an investigation to be made by the neighbors and a search warrant was obtained. Parts of a still, some mash and two gallons of liquor were found. During the fire a horse was burned so badly that it had to be shot. There was insurance on the barn and contents, but because the fire is alleged to have been started by the liquor still exploding, it is said that the owner will be unable to collect the insurance, so his loss will be total.
50 Years Ago
Pierre’s new Public Library is opening with much less fanfare than did the original Andrew Carnegie Library in 1905. There is one good reason. Carnegie Library needed a book shower at its opening to be in business. Pierre Public Library has some 50,000 books on hand and needs time to get them in place. The 1905 dedication was on March 10, but the loaning of books was delayed until April 1. In 1972 there is a reversal. Loaning books begins Monday November 6 and the dedication is planned for December. Having a library in Pierre was the dream of the Pierre Women’s Club who in 1901 wrote Andrew Carnegie for funds. There was no answer to that original letter. In 1903, the Reverend Frank Vreesland, a Baptist minister, wrote to Mr. Carnegie asking for $15,000. Back came a reply from Mr. Carnegie in Scotland saying a gift of $10,000 would come if certain rules were adhered to: a suitable site to be given; use of the Andrew Carnegie name for the library; support by the city annually for at least 10 percent of the Carnegie gift. The women, who had organized themselves into the Woman’s Book Club, found a site. It was described by that early newspaper as “an unsightly hole in the ground filled with weeds and rubbish.” It was next to the Courthouse and belonged to Hughes County. It took a special election to allow the County to deed the corner of Euclid and Capitol to the city. The vote carried almost unanimously, and the site was purchased for one dollar.
25 Years Ago
Despite disappointment that Century Manufacturing in Pierre is closing, employee Dennis Gran has decided to look at the shutdown as an employment opportunity. “It’s been somewhat enlightening to go out and see what’s available and find out what other businesses are doing,” Gran said. “Recently, now that I’ve started to get out there and am starting to explore other opportunities, I feel better about it because I am getting control back again.” Gran, 38, who has lived in Pierre most of his life, has been with Century Manufacturing since April 16, 1984. He joined Century as an assembly worker just weeks after the company opened its doors in Pierre. He was soon promoted to group leader and then to production manager-his position for 12 years. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working for Century. It’s unfortunate news that the plant is closing but I don’t hold any grudges,” Gran said. Century officials said competitive pressures and the need to reduce costs were the factors behind the closure. Approximately 90 people work at the plant either part or full time. Workers will be employed at the plant through December. Century plans to complete the closure by April 1, 1998. Gran said that even though Pierre is losing its largest manufacturing company, the city will benefit. He said Century workers can fill employment voids throughout Pierre.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.