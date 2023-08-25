Pierre postcard 1910
A “Greetings from Pierre, S.D.” postcard showing the State Capitol, Post Office, Hughes County Courthouse and two Pierre Street scenes, ca. 1910s. 

 Courtesy of South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Fred S. Williams, assistant postmaster here, has received word of his appointment to succeed James Holm, whose term of office expires Aug. 20. Mr. Holm is not now in the city, being on a visit to his old home in Iowa. Mr. Williams will not take office until the 31st of this month, although the appointment gives him the privilege of taking immediate possession. This is a recess appointment and is called appointment of acting postmaster. When the Senate convenes, the appointment will be submitted for confirmation, and the term of four years will be confirmed. Mr. Williams has served as assistant postmaster for twenty-four years, and as clerk between three and four years more, so that his whole life’s work has really been in the Pierre post office. It is needless to say that his capabilities are the best of anyone for the position and his long term of service entitles him to the recognition he has received. His many friends will be pleased to know that he has been given the recognition and appointment.

