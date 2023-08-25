Fred S. Williams, assistant postmaster here, has received word of his appointment to succeed James Holm, whose term of office expires Aug. 20. Mr. Holm is not now in the city, being on a visit to his old home in Iowa. Mr. Williams will not take office until the 31st of this month, although the appointment gives him the privilege of taking immediate possession. This is a recess appointment and is called appointment of acting postmaster. When the Senate convenes, the appointment will be submitted for confirmation, and the term of four years will be confirmed. Mr. Williams has served as assistant postmaster for twenty-four years, and as clerk between three and four years more, so that his whole life’s work has really been in the Pierre post office. It is needless to say that his capabilities are the best of anyone for the position and his long term of service entitles him to the recognition he has received. His many friends will be pleased to know that he has been given the recognition and appointment.
50 Years Ago
Pierre continues to grow at an accelerating rate, and the cost of building a home here took one of the biggest jumps on record during the first six months of 1973. The 40 new homes for which building permits have been issued through July of this year indicates that the average home costs $27,580. This is up substantially from the $22,897 average of 1972, and the $21,590 average of 1971. In 1972 there were 91 new homes under contract for construction, including 20 in the month of July under a federal low-income housing HUD program. In 1971 there were a total of 61 new homes built in Pierre. New residence construction this year to date totals $1,103,200. During the first six months of 1972, the total for new residences was $1,463,191 and for the same period of 1971 it was $763,400. Business construction in the capital city is on a steady gain as well. This year to date, there are 6 new business houses, with a total building permit tag of $561,500. In 1972, there were 6 business houses built at $402,348 and in 1971 there was one of $131,000 during this same period. There have been 134 permits for new construction, repairs, mobile homes, and building moving issued in Pierre through July of this year.
25 Years Ago
Employees with Midwest Construction worked on concrete for the Expo building’s entrance and offices on Wednesday. Matt Marsh operated a power trowel to level concrete for the new building while Carlos Tuberquia used a hand trowel along the concrete edges. According to Hughes County Commissioner Ron Baumgart, the project is on schedule to be completed by December 15 for the hockey season. The building’s steel frames will be delivered to Fort Pierre aboard several semi-trucks around September 1. Baumgart said it will take Midwest Construction between five to six weeks to erect the steel building. The building, which is being constructed adjacent to the grandstand at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, will be used for 4-H activities, trade shows, conventions, concerts, sporting events, rodeos, hockey, and public skating. Representatives from the four groups involved — Hughes County, Stanley County, Pierre and Fort Pierre — are now working on a plan for scheduling and fees. Baumgart said groups have already expressed interest in using the building. “I think we will just have all kinds of uses once we start up,” Baumgart said.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
