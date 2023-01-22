Capitol, ca. 1910s

C.C. Slack and Company of Sioux Falls postcard view of the Senate Chambers of the South Dakota State Capitol, ca. 1910s.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Indians of the Sioux tribes feel that as the original residents of South Dakota, they should have representation in some commemorative form in the South Dakota State Capitol. They point to the fact that statuary representing leading whites of the state has already been located in the building and feel that they are entitled to a like showing, either in the way of the statue of some one of their leading men or the past days, or if that cannot be agreed upon, a statue commemorative of the Sioux in some other form. They claim this is one of the things which is due to them from other states, and there is a probability that they will put this before the next legislature in a specific form asking for action.

