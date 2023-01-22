Indians of the Sioux tribes feel that as the original residents of South Dakota, they should have representation in some commemorative form in the South Dakota State Capitol. They point to the fact that statuary representing leading whites of the state has already been located in the building and feel that they are entitled to a like showing, either in the way of the statue of some one of their leading men or the past days, or if that cannot be agreed upon, a statue commemorative of the Sioux in some other form. They claim this is one of the things which is due to them from other states, and there is a probability that they will put this before the next legislature in a specific form asking for action.
According to a tabulation compiled by the DuPont powder people there were 3,598,268 hunters in the United States given hunting licenses during the year 1922. New York leads in the number of licenses issued with 263,973. Delaware is the lowest with 192 licenses issued and one wonders where these would hunt without shooting up some other state. There were 43,865 licenses issued in South Dakota during the past year.
50 Years Ago
South Dakota’s women are going to be on equal footing with their mates as far as 22 members of the state senate are concerned. Members of the upper chamber voted 22-13 Monday to approve state ratification of the 26th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the equal rights amendment. A burst of applause rang from the galleries over the Senate as the lawmakers put their seal of approval on the amendment. Most of the onlookers were members of the fairer sex. The amendment, which didn’t get through the Senate without opposition, now goes to the House for action. Senator Grace Mickelson, D-Rapid City, spoke in support of ratification. She said only a constitutional amendment with its massive impact can assure equal rights for women. “This is a golden opportunity to pass the emancipation proclamation of the 20th Century,” said Senator Oscar Austad, R-Sioux Falls. Rapid City Senator Homer Kandaras, who was a sponsor of the amendment in the Senate, told his colleagues, “No matter how you justify a vote against the amendment, it means you are willing to perpetuate legal discrimination.”
25 Years Ago
Platted in the 1880s, the Pierre Hill area was developed for the city’s merchant and professional class. Now more than a century later, the district is on its way to being listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For more than three years, the Pierre Historic Preservation Commission has been working to get the Pierre Hill Residential District listed on the National Register. The district is an area roughly bounded by Huron Avenue, Elizabeth Street, Euclid Avenue and Broadway Avenue and contains 109 homes. The district was recently approved by the state review board and is now awaiting approval by the National Park Service to be listed on the register. According to a report compiled of the area, the major architectural classifications of the homes in the district are late Victorian, late 19th and 20th century revivals, and late 19th and early century American movement. House construction in the area began in the late 1800s, with the majority of the homes being built between 1900 and 1912 and into the 1940s. “Historically, that area of town is where the more prominent people of the city lived,” noted Michelle Saxman-Rogers, historic preservation specialist with the South Dakota State Historical Society, “Quite a few of the founding fathers lived in that part of town. It’s also significant because it’s very intact historically.”
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.