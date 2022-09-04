State Fair, 1930

Image taken by the H.L. Olin photo studio in Huron, South Dakota, of the Hughes County Agricultural Exhibit at the South Dakota State Fair, taken in September 1930.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

An effort is being made to put Hughes County first in the exhibits at the State Fair at Huron, but those pushing this work must have the assistance of the growers of crops in this county. County Agent Nelson has given the Capital-Journal a list of the products needed to complete an exhibit and those interested in this work should communicate with him if they have anything mentioned to enter. “Splendid exhibits were shown at the Bi-County fair at Blunt” said Mr. Nelson today, “but better-quality stuff is available in Pierre and over the county. If you have any of the following items with correct name of variety please deliver to me before Friday noon: fifteen ears sample of corn; six table beets; three sugar beets; three mangel wurtzel; one head cabbage; six table carrots; one head cauliflower; three roots celery; six cucumbers; three heads kohl rabi; three bulbs onions; six roots parsnips; one pumpkin; six roots winter radish; three roots rutabagas; six roots salsify; one squash; six fruits tomatoes; six roots turnips; one plate six or eight apples; one plate plums; one plate grapes.

