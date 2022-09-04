An effort is being made to put Hughes County first in the exhibits at the State Fair at Huron, but those pushing this work must have the assistance of the growers of crops in this county. County Agent Nelson has given the Capital-Journal a list of the products needed to complete an exhibit and those interested in this work should communicate with him if they have anything mentioned to enter. “Splendid exhibits were shown at the Bi-County fair at Blunt” said Mr. Nelson today, “but better-quality stuff is available in Pierre and over the county. If you have any of the following items with correct name of variety please deliver to me before Friday noon: fifteen ears sample of corn; six table beets; three sugar beets; three mangel wurtzel; one head cabbage; six table carrots; one head cauliflower; three roots celery; six cucumbers; three heads kohl rabi; three bulbs onions; six roots parsnips; one pumpkin; six roots winter radish; three roots rutabagas; six roots salsify; one squash; six fruits tomatoes; six roots turnips; one plate six or eight apples; one plate plums; one plate grapes.
50 Years Ago
The twelfth annual South Dakota Arabian Horse Show, to be held in the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre this Saturday and Sunday, has attracted entries from six states. Clark Krimbill, general chairman said today that nearly 150 horses will compete from the purebred and half-Arab registries in halter and performance classes, beginning Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. Performance classes begin Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Krimbill said today that a highlight of the show is the half-Arab and purebred Arab Mounted Native Custome Class. “There will be a large number of exhibitors,” said Krimbill, “and many have spared no expense in equipping both their horses and themselves in authentic Arabian dress.” He said that, while many of the competitors will ride customized western-type saddles, many will be riding authentic old style Arabian saddles. “These are on the order of a flat saddle, with a colorful blanket cover,” he said. The Arabian horse is one of the oldest recognized breeds in existence. Developed on the sands of the Arabian states, the horse has tremendous stamina, and all of the performing breeds of today have Arab bloodlines in their backgrounds. Arabs have traditionally won all of the long-distance races over the years and have one-third larger lung and heart capacity than the other breeds. The Arab generally stands between 56 and 60 inches tall and has a shorter back because of one less rib than other breeds.
25 Years Ago
State employees and their families will be guests of honor at a picnic Tuesday night. A state employee appreciation picnic sponsored by the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and Pierre Economic Development Corporation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday near the Steamboat Park amphitheater. “There’s a strong feeling in the chamber and PEDCO that without state employees, Pierre would not be what it is today,” said Laurie Gill. She is chairwoman of the chamber’s government relations committee that is organizing the event. The chamber and PEDCO wanted to have an event that showed appreciation to state employees and their families. A catered supper will be served by PEDCO and chamber board members. Several organizations have helped with the project. Food will be served under tents provided by the National Guard. The South Dakota State Employees Organization has been assisting in the project. The Bureau of Personnel has assisted in publicizing the event to state employees in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.