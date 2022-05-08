100 Years Ago
While Pierre people are talking about “park improvement” the city allows fire to rage again in one of the prettiest pieces of natural timber in this section of the country. Yesterday in the high wind, fire raged through the timber of Farm Island, which belongs to the people of this city and again, at least a large portion of the island, will show blackened, naked tree trunks to stand where a few days ago was some of the finest trees along the river. As far as could be seen no effort was made to control the fire, which was without a doubt the result of a fire set by residents of the island several days previously. Why such things are tolerated cannot be guessed. It would seem that in this section of the country an effort would be made to protect trees. They are surely not so plentiful, even along the river or on Farm Island, that year after year fire should be allowed to rage through the underbrush as it has and which if continued a few more times will make the island a sandbar with willow brush and nothing else. In the summer, a pontoon bridge could be put across the narrow strip of water to the island and it could be made one of the prettiest picnic places in the state. At least stop the destructive fires.
50 Years Ago
The opportunity to learn more about health care in general and about hospitals in particular will be available this week when St. Mary’s Hospital joins with 7,000 other hospitals throughout the nation in observing National Hospital Week. This week’s events mark the 52nd such observance. A National Hospital Day was initiated May 12, 1920, the 100th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale. Sister Mary Lambert explained that National Hospital Week traditionally is observed during the week that includes Florence Nightingale’s birthday in recognition of her pioneer work in hospital care. “But hospitals have changed radically since her time, when they were little more than shelters for the hopelessly ill,” she said. “Today they are complex arrangements of services for both the sick and the well.” This year’s National Hospital Week theme, “We Want You…In the Picture of Health,” emphasizes that change in the concept of the hospital’s role. The theme expresses not only hospitals’ traditional dedication to making sick people healthy, but also their modern commitment to providing the framework for keeping all people healthy.
25 Years Ago
A project that would beautify one of the most visible areas in Pierre has been proposed by Shan Burke. The project involves planting trees and shrubs in an area by the railroad tracks from Pierre Street to an alley by Dakotamart. The area will need a system of terracing or a retaining wall. The cost of the plants, planting and soil has been estimated at $17,000 to $20,000, according to Wally Thomsen of the East Pierre Landscaping and Garden Center. The concept calls for planting a variety of color in the growing season and in winter. A petunia patch would be located in the areas closest to Pierre Street. A key to the project will be the terracing or retaining wall, he said. A meeting sponsored by Burke took place to explain how the area can be beautified and to discuss who would do the work, provide the materials and give permission for the project to take place. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad Company; the General Services Administration; Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce; South Dakota Engineers Society; the city of Pierre; service clubs and businesses.
