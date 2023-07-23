The following letter has been received by the sisters of the hospital about the recent death of Smokey. Major Crandall is stationed at Santa Fe, New Mexico. “Dear Sister Roberta, Mother Superior, I read in the Capital Journal of the death of Smokey, killed by some unknown speeder. Who does not know Smokey? If they ever had occasion to visit the hospital, Smokey was first in evidence. On my frequent trips to the hospital, old Smokey was generally in the front hall to meet me. He was ever quiet, dignified, and courteous; he never barked or showed ill temper, ever civil and gave one a feeling of welcome…Smokey is no more. Did someone say he was only a dog? Yes, he was a dog, but a dog among dogs. He will be missed by the hospital force and patients. No more can be said of Smokey. He now rests in a humble spot beneath the sod…Only a friend of man, but what a friend, one who was ever faithful, true, loyal, loving and forgiving, gave his life, all he had, and died-not a hero-but a victim of man’s carelessness. He was only a dog, Smokey, a hospital dog. I am very truly, C. J. Crandall.”
50 Years Ago
“It’s a plumber’s nightmare,” said one lady from southern California when she toured the powerhouse at Oahe Dam. Another woman commented on how spotless the building was and others said the tour was educational, interesting, and fascinating. But one small girl from Minnesota summed up almost everyone’s feelings about the immense powerhouse and its gigantic generators when she wrote in the register, “WOW.” Oahe Dam, north of Pierre, conducts tours every half hour from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Power Plant Superintendent Vester Merideth says they encourage people to take the tour. “Everyone wonders what we are doing with their tax dollars. And they have a right to know,” he says. “The tours are educational and give the visitor an insight into the workings of our plant. Guests are also welcome year-round.” During a tour of Oahe Dam, visitors may see the two cranes with a lifting capacity of 250 tons each. According to Merideth, the cranes must be used to lift some of the wrenches used in fixing the massive generators. The guides will also show you the generator housing and its cooling system, the water plant and air condition room, oil purification equipment, mechanical gallery, switchgear, turbine, and governor system. A tour of any of the powerhouses along the Missouri will give you a new perspective on the “Muddy Mo” that is no more.
25 Years Ago
By August 3, Pierre will have an operating crisis room. That means that people in a mental crisis will no longer have to be taken to the Hughes County Jail. A room at St. Mary’s Healthcare Center was remodeled so that patients staying there cannot hurt themselves. The staff of St. Mary’s toured similar rooms in Huron and Mitchell and worked extensively with the staff of Sioux Valley Hospital’s Behavioral Health Center. The hospital staff also worked with Sheriff Mike Leidholt to make the crisis room a reality. Hospital staff sponsored an open house for the room Wednesday. Hospital staff have been given training on crisis intervention, so they know how to deal with patients in a non-threatening way. The training taught staff how to deal with patients both verbally and physically. Law enforcement personnel were also trained on the new protocol. When a person with a mental crisis is brought to the hospital, they will be admitted through the emergency room and then transferred to the crisis room.
Matthew Reitzel provides a look at Pierre and the central South Dakota area through Capital Journal coverage from 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
