Philip the dog, 1910s

“Who Says It’s Hot,” is the caption for this photograph of a dog taken by Philip photographer Gustav Johnson, ca. 1910s. 

 SD State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

The following letter has been received by the sisters of the hospital about the recent death of Smokey. Major Crandall is stationed at Santa Fe, New Mexico. “Dear Sister Roberta, Mother Superior, I read in the Capital Journal of the death of Smokey, killed by some unknown speeder. Who does not know Smokey? If they ever had occasion to visit the hospital, Smokey was first in evidence. On my frequent trips to the hospital, old Smokey was generally in the front hall to meet me. He was ever quiet, dignified, and courteous; he never barked or showed ill temper, ever civil and gave one a feeling of welcome…Smokey is no more. Did someone say he was only a dog? Yes, he was a dog, but a dog among dogs. He will be missed by the hospital force and patients. No more can be said of Smokey. He now rests in a humble spot beneath the sod…Only a friend of man, but what a friend, one who was ever faithful, true, loyal, loving and forgiving, gave his life, all he had, and died-not a hero-but a victim of man’s carelessness. He was only a dog, Smokey, a hospital dog. I am very truly, C. J. Crandall.”

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments