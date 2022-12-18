The Inaugural Ball on the evening of the 3rd of January 1923, will be but one of the many courtesies extended to the State Officers and Legislators by the City of Pierre. The price to be charged therefore will be nominal and designed to cover expenses thereof only and if any residue shall exist after expenses are paid that balance will go to the Commercial Club. The committee in charge have perfected their plans and arranged for music and features, and attendance of a large percent of the State officials. It will be a true Inaugural Ball in the sense that that term has been used in past years. Tickets for the ball will be placed on sale in several places to be announced later, on the 26th and it is hoped and strongly urged by the committee that every citizen who expects to attend this function will procure his tickets at once so that admissions at the door can be cut to the minimum. Every facility for the enjoyment and comfort of all who attend is being prepared and this function both officially and socially will be one of the big events of the year.
50 Years Ago
The City of Pierre is studying a proposal to take over the Pierre Elks golf course, either by purchase or by lease. A letter containing the proposal was presented to the City Commission at their regular meeting last night, signed by Harold Schuler, chairman of the Elks Board of Trustees. The 18-hole Pierre Elks Club golf course, located at the east edge of Pierre, has been in financial trouble practically since it was built. The private club has been unable to get long term financing. Mayor Gregory said that Pierre is about the only major city in the state without a municipal golf course and recommended that the city check to see if Pierre could qualify for a Bureau of Outdoor Recreation grant for purchase or lease.
The third floor-north employees of St. Mary’s Hospital have been declared winners of the annual Christmas display contest, with a nativity scene made of nearly 30 articles from their surgical patient department. Besides conventional items such as candy wrappers and patient cards, their display was made of oxygen tubes, tongue blades, needle covers, IV needles and bottles, garbage bags, silver adaptic wrappers, infection cards, ampule tops, isolation gowns and gentian violet. All of the scenes or posters must be made of items from their various departments.
25 Years Ago
Governor Bill Janklow said he’s prepared to go to court if needed to keep a nativity scene on display in the State Capitol. Some people have threatened to complain to the American Civil Liberties Union, but South Dakotans are entitled to have the Capitol reflect the unique culture of the state, Janklow said. “First of all, the courts are open for business. Second of all, I’ve been sued before, and third, I’ve never lost, because I really believe I understand what the Constitution of the United States and South Dakota mandates, requires and prohibits,” he said. The nation was founded on religious principles, no matter what type, and have always been important, Janklow said. “We are entitled as South Dakotans to have our Capitol reflect the unique culture of the people of South Dakota, and part of that is different kinds of religions, and frankly part of that is some people that don’t believe in religion, and I always leave a space for them. We always have a corner in the Capitol that has nothing in it for those people that don’t believe in anything.”
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
