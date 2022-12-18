Presho, 1909

Photograph titled, “The children, first tree at home” showing three children in front of a Christmas tree, taken at Presho in 1909.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

The Inaugural Ball on the evening of the 3rd of January 1923, will be but one of the many courtesies extended to the State Officers and Legislators by the City of Pierre. The price to be charged therefore will be nominal and designed to cover expenses thereof only and if any residue shall exist after expenses are paid that balance will go to the Commercial Club. The committee in charge have perfected their plans and arranged for music and features, and attendance of a large percent of the State officials. It will be a true Inaugural Ball in the sense that that term has been used in past years. Tickets for the ball will be placed on sale in several places to be announced later, on the 26th and it is hoped and strongly urged by the committee that every citizen who expects to attend this function will procure his tickets at once so that admissions at the door can be cut to the minimum. Every facility for the enjoyment and comfort of all who attend is being prepared and this function both officially and socially will be one of the big events of the year.

