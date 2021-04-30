100 Years Ago
Stenographers at the statehouse screamed, picked up their skirts and ran to the top floor-some they say even went as far as the dome-or shut themselves in vaults; men closed and locked doors and prepared for a siege when a lone coyote strolled onto the capitol lawn, bared his teeth, licked his jowls and glared with “bloodshot,” eyes at the heart of South Dakota’s civil government. Although there is an arsenal full of arms of various ages and make in the historical department’s display of war relics, there could be found no ammunition that would fit any of these weapons. There was not even a wireless apparatus by which help from the outside could be called (no one seemed to have thought of the telephone) and no one seemed willing to ask for a volunteer to run the gauntlet and carry a message to the outside. It was a critical situation, and none realized it better than those imprisoned within the massive edifice. Then someone cautiously peeped from a window and saw a long rope tied to the neck of the invader and a sigh of relief swept through the ranks of the besieged. A venturesome soul-a veritable dare-devil then sauntered forth and taking one end of the rope tied the terrible beast to a tree. And there he was this afternoon, showing his teeth and charging everyone who happened to approach. The ship of state was saved. Who lost a coyote? Please come and get him.
50 Years Ago
Monsignor Paul McGuire will celebrate Mass at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 1971, with Bishop Lambert A. Hock, Bishop of Sioux Falls, in thanksgiving for his fifty years in the priesthood. Msgr. McGuire retired as pastor of S.S. Peter and Paul Parish in 1967, after over 43 years in that position. He came to Pierre in 1923, two years after his ordination at St. Paul Seminary. During his pastorate, Msgr. McGuire supervised the design and construction of the present parish church and St. Joseph school. The church, a radical design in 1939 when it was built, is now considered to be up to date both liturgically and architecturally. The parish school was opened in 1958. From 1951 until 1957 he served as Diocesan Consultor to the Bishop of Sioux Falls. The title of Monsignor was bestowed upon Father McGuire in 1957 when he was named a Domestic Prelate by the Bishop. Since his retirement from pastoral work, Msgr. McGuire has resided at Maryhouse Home for the Aged in Pierre, where he continues to say Mass daily in the convent chapel.
25 Years Ago
A column of smoke from La Framboise Island was visible to Fort Pierre and Pierre residents Wednesday afternoon. A meadow in the middle of the island was burned in a prescribed burn to remove smooth brome grass and replace it with warm-season grasses. The burn was the first phase in a long-term plan to try to restore the island to its natural state. People on all-terrain vehicles from Game, Fish and Parks were assigned to roam the fire line and look for spots where the fire may have spread. It took the 15-acre meadow about half an hour to burn. Flame heights might have reached 50 feet. The meadow should green up right away if there is rain and sunshine, grasses should be chest high by the fall. It would not be a surprise if people saw more wildlife in the meadow this summer, as deer like fresh forage.
