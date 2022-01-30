100 Years Ago
As a result of a fire caused from an overheated furnace in the home of W. S. O’Brien, state treasurer at the corner of Pleasant Drive and Poplar Street one floor was burned through on the first floor and practically everything in the house was seriously damaged from smoke and water. Mr. and Mrs. O’Brien were out of the city, having gone to Minneapolis the latter part of last week but are expected home today. Fire was being kept in the furnace and it is believed it became overheated and set fire to nearby woodwork and to the floor above. The floor immediately above the furnace caved into the basement. The fire was discovered by Mrs. Lauretta Ripley and she turned in the alarm. A survey of the loss by fire at the O’Brien home Tuesday night indicates that the damage to the building will be at least a couple of thousand dollars and certainly the inside damage will be that much and perhaps more. It is understood that the insurance on the contents of the house was only $1,000, which if true, means that the loss will be considerable. The fire department was on hand much earlier than even the usual prompt response, for the reason that Charles Zumwalt and Ed Phares happened to be in the hose house when the telephone call was sent in.
50 Years Ago
A crossbred pig, given to Governor Richard Kneip last October when he proclaimed it Hog Month in South Dakota, was auctioned off today in the state capitol building for $12,000. The 200-pound pig was given to Kneip by the South Dakota Pork Producers Council, and fed by them for the past 4 months. The proceeds of the sale are to go to the SD 4-H Livestock Industries Foundation. The Cargill Nutrena Company was the high bidder at $12,000.
Department of Highways secondary roads engineer LeRoy Herther and Rancher Al Steffen looked over the Fort Sully hospital and officers’ quarters visible from the perimeter road north of Pierre. The building, the only one left in existence from the Missouri River northern plains forts, was saved when the Department of Highways changed the location of the road. The hospital building is a two-story structure on the Al Steffen ranch north of Pierre. Though the building has been saved, it may not be in existence much longer. Unless something is done to save the deteriorating old structure the last relic of a rough colorful past will be gone. Steffen said, “When the order of abandonment of the Fort came in 1894 all the buildings were sold. This structure was valued at about $12,000 and was sold to Dr. O. H. Mann of Evanston, Illinois. He converted it into a sanitarium.” The hospital building was moved 15-20 miles with a team of 80 mules and horses from its past site.
25 Years Ago
People all over Pierre were taking shelter Friday night, but only to get away from the annoying ringing of a siren. A siren that sounded like an air raid siren went off about 9:55 p.m. Friday. The siren continued to sound off and on for about 20 minutes. “We are having problems with the phone lines running the sirens. We’re working with US West to correct the problem,” said Kathy Pease, communications supervisor of the Pierre Police Department. City engineer Todd Chambers and US West have been trying to find the source of the problem, Pease said. As of this morning, the fire sirens, storm sirens and alert sirens throughout Pierre have been disabled, Pease said. The only siren going off is the curfew siren at 10 p.m. The fact that no fire siren can be sounded does not prevent firefighters from responding to a fire, she said.
