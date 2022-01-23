100 Years Ago
Pierre Girls Bring Home the Bacon-In the girls basket ball game with Miller last night, the Pierre girls won by a score of 23-6. The past week of training resulted in decided improvement both in teamwork and in general play. The game was preceded by a high school jazz band consisting of 20 pieces, accompanied by a “pep dance” in which the Pierre High girls joined. When the whistle blew the girls were tense and eager to go. The girls’ fighting spirit was aroused when Miller made the first basket. From then on Pierre ran up the score. Serier and Spargur as centers played their usual fast game, giving Pierre the tip-off every time. Jeffries and Hegglund “twice,” as guards, proved their ability to stick to and put it across their opponents. The forwards, Jarome, Lynott and Welch were not behind, but shot baskets thick and fast. Miller’s team put up a hard fight but nevertheless the Pierre girls put one over them. The spirit of the high school was shown in the large body of students and some of the townspeople who met the team as the train pulled in. It is hoped that this success will create a greater interest in girls’ basket ball on the home floor.
50 Years Ago
The Title I mobile art van for the Aberdeen area has been visiting the Pierre Indian School for the past two weeks. During that time a variety of projects have been completed by the children. The projects and Indian artifacts owned by the van will be shown to the public on Friday, January 28 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Indian School gym. Everyone is welcome and urged to attend. The art van is funded through a Title I grant under the auspices of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Its function is to take art to children in Bureau of Indian Affairs schools, most of whom are without formal art programs. The program provides rich and diversified art experience stemming from the Indian child’s own cultural heritage. With twelve schools to cover in South Dakota during the school year, the art van can spend only about two weeks in each school. It has been to seven schools on the Cheyenne River Reservation and to Fort Thompson before coming to Pierre. The program presented by the Indian art van is new, innovative, and very appealing to young people. A visit to the open house should prove most interesting.
25 Year Ago
There are just four words to say to anybody who thought they could go to Wegner Auto today or Wednesday and be first in line for its Blizzard Sale: You are too late. The people who will get the first choice of vehicles to be sold during Saturday’s Blizzard Sale arrived at Wegner Auto about 10:00 Monday night. Five people, who arrived in two cars, will be first in line when the Blizzard Sale starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. “We need new cars. There are a lot of rusty ones in Minneapolis,” said Mike Good Shield of Minneapolis, MN. “There are some nice cars here for a low price. They will be worth fixing up or keeping.” Some of those in the group had been to last year’s Blizzard Sale. They arrived on Wednesday and others were in line ahead of them. This year, Good Shield said, they wanted to be first in line to get the cars they wanted. To stay warm, the group brought along blankets and sleeping bags and said they plan to drink lots of coffee. Those at Wegner Auto brought out heaters last year that helped them stay warm during the night, he said.
