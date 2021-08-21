100 Years Ago
Autos Catching Up On Horse Drawn Vehicles-There are more automobiles in South Dakota than there are wagons; more than there are carriages; and it is necessary to throw in all sleighs in the state to make the total number of horse drawn vehicles outnumber passenger automobiles and trucks by 35,928. This is shown by extensions made by the state tax commission in compiling the figures returned by the assessors of the state. These extensions show that there are 100,958 motor vehicles in South Dakota and 136,886 wagons, carriages and sleighs. The features are interesting in that they show there are 5,872 gas and steam tractors and 5,866 threshing machines and separators. Talking machines seem popular, there being 22,915 Victrolas, Edisons etcetera. It is really a surprise there are not as many of them as there are automobiles. Pianos number 36,773.
50 Years Ago
Authorization to call for bids for construction of a new $50,000 skating rink complex were given by the Pierre City Commissioners Tuesday evening following notification that the city and federal funds were already on hand for construction. The new skating rink complex, in the planning stages for several years, changes the entire appearance of the present rink, located adjacent to the swimming pool on east Dakota Avenue. The present warming house will be removed, and a new 32 x 50 foot block and brick veneer structure will be built just to the west of the southwest corner of the pool. This will also house the pool filter system. The present skating rink will be about the same size but moved to the west to provide parking lots both to the west and east. Entrance to the park will now be from the west and southwestern corner, and the Dakota Avenue west entrance will be shut off. The Diana-and-the-fawns statue will be removed and relocated. The $50,000 complex is a joint city and federally financed project on a 50-50 basis. Bureau of Outdoor Recreation funds have already been allocated, and the bids will be opened in the latter part of September.
The “Prairie Rattlers Antique Auto Club” of Pierre-Fort Pierre is off to a very successful first year, according to Charles Poches, Jr., President of the Club. Although the club was only organized in the spring of this year, a spring tour of members and their antique and special interest cars has been held. The first tour of the club was held in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area in June, with sixteen cars participating. The tour included a drive around the state capital, the governor’s mansion, the two nursing homes, which allowed the residents to view the old cars and recall the “good old days,” through Fort Pierre, around the Oahe Dam and then to Griffin Park for a family type picnic.
25 Years Ago
Preschoolers at Faith Lutheran Church have a new room to play and learn. The church’s old sanctuary has been converted into the preschool room, with the completion of the church’s new sanctuary in May. Jan Larson, the preschool teacher and director for the past 10 years, said the preschoolers used to meet in the basement level, which required the 3-year-olds and older to go down a set of stairs. Assisting Larson this year will be Donna Gohl and Jan Driver. Faith Lutheran is a Christian, child-oriented preschool committed to the spiritual, physical, social, emotional and intellectual development of the children. Classes start September 9, with a maximum enrollment of 21 students. There is a Monday-Wednesday session and a Tuesday-Thursday session. Children enrolled in the preschool and their parents will be able to meet with the staff and explore the new facility on August 27. Limited openings are still available for this year’s classes.
