Under an order of the Supreme Court of South Dakota work has been completed of inscribing upon the panels in the Supreme Court library of the names of the distinguished former territorial and state judges of the Supreme Court. When the capitol was finished in 1908 the paneling in the walls of the library was done for this purpose but the spaces were never filled. Recently the matter was called to the attention of the court by State Historian Doane Robinson and a selection of the names for the paneling recalls several distinguished jurists, who have been important or famed in the history of the court. The list includes Philemon Bliss, first Chief Justice of the Dakota Territory Supreme Court and author of Bliss’ Code Pleading, who served from March 27, 1861 to February 23, 1865; Peter C. Shannon who served from March 17, 1873 to 1881; Gideon C. Moody September 16, 1878 to 1883; Bartlett Tripp 1885 to 1889; John E. Carland March 17, 1888 to 1889; Frank R. Aikens 1889; John E. Bennett, November 2, 1889 to January 1894; A. G. Kellam, November 2, 1889 to January 1, 1894; Howard G. Fuller January 5, 1894 to November 11, 1908; Dighton Corson November 2, 1889 to January 7, 1913; Charles S. Whitting December 2, 1908 to March 25, 1922. As now constituted the Supreme Court of this state is composed of Honorable Frank Anderson, presiding judge Webster; Honorable J. H. Gates, Sioux Falls; Honorable C. S. Polley, Deadwood; Honorable C. G. Sherwood, Clark; Honorable C. H. Dillon, Yankton.
50 Years Ago
The City of Fort Pierre has declared war on junkers and abandoned cars in the city. The council moved to adopt procedures set out under a new South Dakota law which permits the city to have junker and derelict vehicles removed or remove them themselves. The car owners of record will be notified to have them removed, and, if this is not done, the city can remove them at the owner’s expense after a 30-day waiting period. Fort Pierre Sheriff “Pete” Peterson said that many of the nearly 100 cars on his list have already been removed. The car bodies on the city property are just about all cleaned up, and a bill will be submitted shortly.
Pierre police officers Lyle Pulliam and Darwin Jones confiscated marijuana plants taken today from several patches around the city. The department is in the process of pulling up the plants which Jones said, “should amount to about 2 hay bales.” One plot was discovered in a weed patch 1 block from Pierre’s main street. Marijuana is a weed which grows around most of the U.S. Jones said that, once the plot had been weeded, agents from Noxious Weed division of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture come in and treat the soil to kill the plant.
25 Years Ago
Perched on a grassy hill, 50 miles north of Fort Pierre, sits one of the last of a dying breed-the country school. The Orton School has served the families in the Mission Ridge area since the early part of this century as a school and community gathering place. Five children currently fill its one room every day-a population boom from the early 1990s when the roll call consisted of one name. In this satellite of the Stanley County School District, the migration of one family to town can make or break the school. “This is not really an area a lot of people move to,” said Darla Tibbs who just finished her first year as teacher at the Orton School. She is also an alumni. Tibbs spent eight years as a student at the school and is married to Raymond Tibbs, who was the third generation of the Tibbs family to get his education at Orton. Their son, Zane, makes the fourth. All six of Pearl Tibbs’ children, including Raymond’s father Rocky, attended Orton School and graduated from high school as well.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
