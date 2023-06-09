South Dakota Supreme Court Law Library

An early photo of the South Dakota Supreme Court Law Library showing a decorative frieze, near the ceiling, featuring names of former Supreme Court judges.

 South Dakota Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Under an order of the Supreme Court of South Dakota work has been completed of inscribing upon the panels in the Supreme Court library of the names of the distinguished former territorial and state judges of the Supreme Court. When the capitol was finished in 1908 the paneling in the walls of the library was done for this purpose but the spaces were never filled. Recently the matter was called to the attention of the court by State Historian Doane Robinson and a selection of the names for the paneling recalls several distinguished jurists, who have been important or famed in the history of the court. The list includes Philemon Bliss, first Chief Justice of the Dakota Territory Supreme Court and author of Bliss’ Code Pleading, who served from March 27, 1861 to February 23, 1865; Peter C. Shannon who served from March 17, 1873 to 1881; Gideon C. Moody September 16, 1878 to 1883; Bartlett Tripp 1885 to 1889; John E. Carland March 17, 1888 to 1889; Frank R. Aikens 1889; John E. Bennett, November 2, 1889 to January 1894; A. G. Kellam, November 2, 1889 to January 1, 1894; Howard G. Fuller January 5, 1894 to November 11, 1908; Dighton Corson November 2, 1889 to January 7, 1913; Charles S. Whitting December 2, 1908 to March 25, 1922. As now constituted the Supreme Court of this state is composed of Honorable Frank Anderson, presiding judge Webster; Honorable J. H. Gates, Sioux Falls; Honorable C. S. Polley, Deadwood; Honorable C. G. Sherwood, Clark; Honorable C. H. Dillon, Yankton.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments