100 Years Ago
There have been instances when wolves have been killed by men without firearms-when wolves have cornered them-but there are few cases on record when men drive gray wolves into snow drifts, try to kick them to death and failing this choke them to death. This, however, happened today near Pierre when Paul Steffen, a farmer living about eight miles north of the city, discovered a big gray wolf, killed it in this manner and brought the scalp to the city for bounty. Steffen was coming to Pierre on horseback and when about four miles north of town a big gray wolf ran in under his horse Steffen mounted, gave chase and ran the animal into a deep snow drift. He dismounted and closed with the animal and tried to kick it to death but was unable to do so. He then took the bridle from his horse and using the reins choked the wolf to death. The wolf fought back but Mr. Steffen being thickly clothed suffered little from the hand to fang battle though he carries a few scratches and punctures, and his shoes and trousers were covered with blood. With the bridle removed, Steffen’s horse took it as an invitation to start home and ran off and left him. E. F. Dorothy picked Steffen up later and brought him and his trophy to the city.
50 Years Ago
A fun-filled afternoon was spent Sunday by members and guests of the Pierre Capital Sno-Cruisers Snowmobile Club, who rode the twenty-eight mile trail ride at Onida, which was chaired by Alvin Aliason and co-chaired by Maynard Bloom. Some fifty-one snowmobiles, occupied by all members of the family, followed the bouncy-snow packed trail through the hills and across the prairie near Onida. The trail ride came to an end at the Onida Country Club where a delicious lunch was served. Members of the Capital Sno-Cruisers Club are planning a trip to the “Winter Wonderland Festival” at the Lead-Deadwood area on February 26 and 27.
The winds up to 60 miles an hour which disrupted our power in Pierre for up to 20 minutes, also raised hob with the fish-house village on our lagoon here. Many of the fish houses were skidded well away from their ice holes, and some were demolished. Equipment was being retrieved by owners as the wind went down Thursday evening.
25 Years Ago
About three dozen people gathered Saturday in the State Capitol to urge that an 87 year old mural many consider demeaning to Indians be removed from display in the governor’s reception room. A law passed by the 1994 Legislature required that the painting by Edwin Blashfield be taken off display, but nothing has been done to remove it or cover it, said Senator Paul Valandra, D-Mission, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Indian Tribe. The painting appears to show white settlers trampling Indians as an angel hovers overhead. That sends a message that when white people killed Indians and took their land, it was a case of good triumphing over evil and God wanted it that way, Valandra said. The 1994 law required the South Dakota Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission to recommend ways of taking the 1910 painting off display without destroying it. Officials estimate it would cost several thousand dollars to hang drapes to block the mural from public view. Art conservation companies estimated several years ago it would cost somewhere from $22,000 to $77,000 to remove the painting and install it in some other state building.
