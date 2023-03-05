Pierre City Hall
South Dakota Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Although there have been stories in the press of the state, stating that there were prospects of the bridge bills being referred on the ground that the proposed bridge program would cost the state over $4,000,000, there is absolutely no foundation for such reports. No way it can be figured will the program authorized by the legislature, which just closed, amount to over $2,000,000. The estimates of State Engineer J. E. Kirkham are that the bridges will cost $1,889,069 permitting the Rosebud bridge to have extra heavy foundations necessary to make the structure a combination railroad and vehicle bridge should the time come when it is desired to use it as a combination bridge with the construction of an additional deck. The estimate for each bridge is as follows: Mobridge, $283,048; Chamberlain, $303,623; Forest City, $395,541; Rosebud, $408,205; and Pierre, $498,652, a total of $1,889,069.

