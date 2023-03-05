Although there have been stories in the press of the state, stating that there were prospects of the bridge bills being referred on the ground that the proposed bridge program would cost the state over $4,000,000, there is absolutely no foundation for such reports. No way it can be figured will the program authorized by the legislature, which just closed, amount to over $2,000,000. The estimates of State Engineer J. E. Kirkham are that the bridges will cost $1,889,069 permitting the Rosebud bridge to have extra heavy foundations necessary to make the structure a combination railroad and vehicle bridge should the time come when it is desired to use it as a combination bridge with the construction of an additional deck. The estimate for each bridge is as follows: Mobridge, $283,048; Chamberlain, $303,623; Forest City, $395,541; Rosebud, $408,205; and Pierre, $498,652, a total of $1,889,069.
On Sunday morning, the pastor at the Methodist Service spoke on “A Praying Church.” The fact was cited that the Christian church began in a prayer meeting in the upper room where the last supper was held, and that unity and prayer were the outstanding features of the early church. The discourse was in the nature of a challenge to the church to expect great things of God, and to ask great things of Him. God expects us to draw largely upon him, and we must not disappoint him.
50 Years
The Basin League, South Dakota’s five-team college baseball league, has suspended operations for one year, it was announced Tuesday by Pat Morrison, Mobridge, league president. The decision came on a unanimous vote by directors and officials this morning. The five teams in the league are Rapid City, Pierre, Sturgis, Mobridge and Chamberlain. The league has operated continuously since 1954 with as many as eight teams playing in one season, but financial problems plague the league each year. The suspension will last one year, pending the seeking of more subsidy money from major league baseball and also some sweeping rules from the NCAA baseball program. Morrison said league officials had unsuccessfully spent the winter trying to get the work program deleted from the NCAA baseball rules. Players are not paid for playing baseball in the Basin League. They receive pay for doing other jobs. Morrison said it is particularly difficult in the league’s smaller cities to find jobs for the players. Morrison said all the current teams are interested in resuming operations in another year providing the subsidy is increased and the NCAA revises some of its rules.
25 Years Ago
With the click of a mouse, local citizens and people around the world can now open the front door to Pierre City Hall from their personal computers. Questions regarding city government or infrastructure will no longer require a phone call or trip to City Hall or other departments. Since mid-February, information about city service has been available on the Pierre City Hall home page. After connecting to the site, visitors are welcomed by a replica of Pierre City Hall. Visitors must then click on the front door, which will take them to the next screen. The next site contains 15 doors representing the city departments-city commission, mayor, finance, recreation, public works, police, water, street, fire, parks, building, electric, golf course, landfill, and chamber of commerce. People must then click on the department they want to learn more about. The Pierre City Hall home page can be found at www.pierresd.org.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
