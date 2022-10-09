110 Years Ago
William Bryan’s Pierre visit
Colonel William J. Bryan arrived in Pierre by special train, just before midnight Monday night. One hundred or more had gathered at the depot to meet him, when the enthusiasts were informed that Mr. Bryan was worn of campaign work and was asleep and that he would not meet them until the following morning. After the rendition of popular music, rendered by the Capital City Band, Colonel Bryan began his address from a stand built upon the depot grounds shortly after nine o’clock. The speaker was introduced by Honorable Edwin S. Johnson. Colonel Bryan spoke on the interesting subject of the presidential mix-up and was applauded alike by Republicans and Democrats, whose common interest he served. Roosevelt was his leading theme, and he did not come to South Dakota to praise Roosevelt-rather to bury him in his political grave. It has never before happened that Mr. Bryan has suited the temper of the two prominent parties. The bull moose candidate fared not well at his hands. He was scored with all the eloquence of the distinguished commoner could command and the world knows what the language of Bryan can interpret. He was here in the pursuit of votes for Woodrow Wilson and countless republicans extended to him the glad hand and encouraged him with uplift of voice for the cause he proclaimed. Many gathered and all were served at the “Buffalo for Bryan” banquet. One of the finest animals of the herd had been slaughtered for this occasion. Colonel Bryan’s progress through the state was a triumphal march behind a steam scorcher and the highway and byways flowed and ebbed with an unending wave of humanity as he was borne across the prairies of the disfranchised state.
Hendrick Pederson’s story
Hendrick Pederson of Kirley (Haakon County), who came to this country over forty years ago and who had been voting at all elections for many years, when he attempted to make final proof on a homestead several days ago, found that he was not a citizen in any form and that he must take out his “first papers” and wait two years before he can secure title to the land as a citizen, regardless of his long residence in this county.
Woman’s Club ceremony
A large number of citizens attended the exercises held at the statehouse grounds Tuesday evening, under the auspices of the Woman’s Club, at the placing of the marker for the ash tree planted by ex-Governor Mellette twenty-two years ago. The tree was lighted by colored electric lights, and the marker placed at the base of the tree is a high granite boulder bearing a bronze plate with inscription. The expense being defrayed by the Woman’s Club.
Headlight law support
GIVE US LIGHT – The occupation of a railroad man is hazardous at best. You can help make it less dangerous and save many lives if you vote “YES” for the referred headlight law at the election in November. Don’t be deceived by the railroad corporations. They have opposed all safety appliance laws. “VOTE YES!” Yours truly, Legislative Committee of Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. Order of Railway Conductors, Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen, and Brotherhood of Locomotive Firemen and Engineers.
Miracle cure messaging
“Good news travels fast,” and the thousands of bad back sufferers in Pierre are glad to learn where relief may be found. Many a lame, weak and aching back is bad no more, thanks to Doan’s Kidney Pills. Our citizens are telling the good news of their experiences with this tested remedy. Here is an example worth reading. Mrs. Margaret McGarry, Fort Pierre says: “I have tested Doan’s Kidney Pills and have found that they are an excellent kidney medicine. I do not hesitate one moment in recommending them…I shall always have a good word for Doan’s Kidney Pills.” For sale by all dealers. Price 50 cents. Foster-Milburn Company, Buffalo, New York. Remember the name-Doan’s-take no other.
