100 Years AgoThe “enthusiastic” fans who have had a lot of pleasure sitting in their cars along Capitol Avenue between the Capitol building and the baseball grounds will soon find the view rather poor. The high board fence is being extended to include the “hill” and within a short time these fans, without small change, will be confronted with such things as “Chew Shimmy Gum,” “Chew War Club,” “Chew Rag Weed,” “Drink Pix Axe,” “Dear Doctor: For four years my little boy had worms. After taking one bottle of your famous remedy he now has snakes,” “See Charles Mix Drinks at the Bijou,” et cetera, instead of a bat fest. There was some talk of putting the fence up so the diamond could not be seen from the dome of the capitol, but it was considered best to forego this expense. The “shorthorns” will soon have to “cough up” their few bits or start a game of their own.
50 Years AgoGlum faces and tear-filled eyes were seen at the city jail yesterday, as the desperados were finally brought to justice. The Pierre Players, led by their fearless director Ann “Machine Gun” Thompson, were apprehended in Griffin Park as they cavorted in bare feet, in honor of this year’s summer production, “Barefoot in the Park.” Those involved in the “crime” were Gay Rhoades, Terry Ewert, Comet Haraldson, John Loe, Ron Lutz and Georgia Thompson. The lawyer for the group said they would plead insanity. He attributed their unstable condition to overwork, as they prepare for the opening performance. The Pierre Players will “go on trial” with their production July 31st, August 1st and 2nd, in the Junior High Theatre at 8:00 p.m. In order to raise money for “court costs,” they are charging $2.00 per seat. It promises to be an amusing evening for the whole family, and we urge you to “witness” the proceedings. Police officials later released the group for failure to pay rent on the cell. Tickets may be purchased at Pierre National Bank, Vilas Drug, Corner Drug and First National Bank.
25 Years AgoAlbert Lee has the answer to one of the most commonly asked questions about Pierre: What does “Moon Fook” mean? Lee, the owner of the Moon Fook Chinese Restaurant, says it means “happiness” and “healthy.” Lee opened his “happiness” restaurant in the building that once held the Country King on Sioux Avenue. He bought the place May 1 and spent the next six weeks remodeling and bringing in new equipment. The Chinese music, Buddha behind the cash register and intricately carved wooden chairs are part of the new decor. He opened the Moon Fook in Pierre on June 15. He also owns a restaurant in Hot Springs, and sold one he owned in Chadron, Nebraska. “I have been in the restaurant business for 30 years,” Lee said. He got his start washing dishes in a Chinese restaurant in Chinatown, San Francisco. “Years and years ago,” he laughed. Lee said he “imported” a cook from China, a young man named “Chef Hong.” Hong does Cantonese, Mandarin, Szechwan and other types of cooking, Lee said. Hong worked in a 5-star hotel in China, according to Lee. But at the Moon Fook, Lee, Lee’s wife Jenny and Hong all share in the cooking. The restaurant, open for lunch and dinner every day, goes through 100 pounds of rice and 300 egg rolls on an average day, Lee said. “We change our menu often, otherwise people get tired of the same dishes,” Lee said.
