Read Ranch

Postcard showing turkeys raised on the Read Ranch near Winner (S.D.), taken by the Rosebud Photo Company of Winner. 

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Lambert Murphy, the leading tenor of the Metropolitan Opera Company of New York City, and an artist of distinction thrilled a large and appreciative audience at the Grand Wednesday night at his second appearance in Pierre. Mr. Murphy’s voice is a lyric tenor of surprising compass and sweetness, and the purity of his tones made his songs peculiarly delightful, singing with a beauty, charm and ease which could not be surpassed. His style is finished, and his well selected program especially appealed. In his group of French songs and of the old Irish favorites he brought out with fine power and vigorousness his wonderful emotional powers. His program Wednesday night was a repetition of the one given at the auditorium Tuesday night, and he responded to repeated encores. Miss Louise Chapman’s perfect accompanying of Mr. Murphy was of rare beauty and charm. Those who had the pleasure of hearing the concert will remember the event as a big one.

