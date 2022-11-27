Lambert Murphy, the leading tenor of the Metropolitan Opera Company of New York City, and an artist of distinction thrilled a large and appreciative audience at the Grand Wednesday night at his second appearance in Pierre. Mr. Murphy’s voice is a lyric tenor of surprising compass and sweetness, and the purity of his tones made his songs peculiarly delightful, singing with a beauty, charm and ease which could not be surpassed. His style is finished, and his well selected program especially appealed. In his group of French songs and of the old Irish favorites he brought out with fine power and vigorousness his wonderful emotional powers. His program Wednesday night was a repetition of the one given at the auditorium Tuesday night, and he responded to repeated encores. Miss Louise Chapman’s perfect accompanying of Mr. Murphy was of rare beauty and charm. Those who had the pleasure of hearing the concert will remember the event as a big one.
50 Years Ago
Governor Richard Kneip and hostess committee chairman, Art Rezac of Pierre, look over plans for the Inaugural Ball to be held in Pierre Riggs High School auditorium, Tuesday evening, January 2. Rezac estimated 100 of South Dakota’s fairest young ladies would be needed to handle the introduction of the several thousand attending Governor Kneip’s second such event. Rezac said, “The only qualifications are that hostesses be unmarried and high school graduates. They can request an application by writing to me In Care of Inaugural Ball Committee at Pierre. It would be my belief, based on previous experience, that all of the hostesses will be determined by December 11 and be notified of their acceptance by December 15.” The Inaugural Ball is sponsored by the city of Pierre and follows the afternoon swearing-in ceremonies of all elected state officials and legislators.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Girl Scouts will launch the Christmas season in a unique and reverent manner on Sunday afternoon, December 3, when they join with the Ministerial Association in presenting an Advent Service at Riggs High School gym at 2 p.m. Over 400 girl scouts will be participating in the program. Lighting the first candle of the Advent season with a suitable ceremony by the Brownie scouts and a pageant. “Festival of Lights” by the senior scouts will highlight the program. This Christmas program is a gift to the city from all the Pierre and Fort Pierre Girl Scouts to replace the caroling downtown which the girls have done in previous years.
25 Years Ago
The early shopper gets the best deals. “This morning, shoppers were lined up outside the door waiting for the five-hour sale,” said Kmart manager Denise Papenfuss. Kmart opened at 6 this morning for specials from 6 to 11 a.m. “The crowd gets bigger every year,” Papenfuss said. Kmart was open on Thanksgiving Day. Sales were good, Papenfuss said. The day after Thanksgiving was also shaping up to be a good day for sales. It looked like the holiday season was starting out well, Papenfuss said. The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year. The day was busy for some local businesses and seemed to forecast a good holiday season. By 10 this morning Wal-mart manager Darin Anderson said he was looking for this to be the busiest and best day so far for sales for the day after Thanksgiving. “I’m sure a lot has to do with weather,” he said. The weather last year kept people at home. This year, the weather is mild. A lot of the day after Thanksgiving shopping has to do with tradition, he said. People go shopping the day after Thanksgiving because retailers will have the best buys and best selection of the holiday season, Anderson said.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
