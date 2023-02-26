It is said that an automobile with thirty-two gallons of moonshine landed in one of our alleys this week and the contents of the cargo seem to have gone astray while one of the parties, too drunk to properly guard it, failed in his mission to deliver it to the proper citizens. As the story goes, the booze was taken by different individuals without any compensation, “thank yous” or other remarks. Of course, such large consignments floating into the community and being taken without consideration of either law or respect for the runners, makes it a little more than an average incident.
Hearst’s Magazine for March has a third article by Norman Hapgood, the well-known writer, on the ku-klux-klan and the sheriffs. This is a general line of exposition of the ku-klux-klan operation. In this particular article the author presents a list of sixty-nine cities in which the chiefs of police are on the mailing list of the klan’s official organ, the Searchlight. It says not every sheriff on the list is a member of the klan, but most of them are and the others are evidently believed to be sympathetic. The list of cities then given, covering the whole United States, includes Pierre, S.D. We are not saying that our local chief of police is either a member or in sympathy with the order, but so eminent an author as Norman Hapgood publishing the article he does in Hearst’s listing Pierre among the cities of only sixty-nine cities in the United States on the mailing list of the official organ, has caused considerable comment about the streets the past few days.
50 Years
The appearance of more exotic breed cattle in South Dakota continues, and the first Gelbvieh (Gelvy) calf appeared Sunday afternoon. This 85-pound heifer was born on the Bernard Metzinger Ranch about 6 miles east of Pierre. The mother is a 3-year-old Hereford. The Gelbvieh is a German breed, designed for beef and milk. It is a reddish color and has a long back. A characteristic of the breed is a flap of skin on the under-side of the neck. The calf is the product of an A.I. (artificial insemination) program being undertaken by many South Dakota ranchers seeking to produce heavier beef cattle.
The image of a lobbyist as a wheeler-dealer who treats Legislators and then twists their arms for special interest is not a true picture, say Legislative agents working the 48th South Dakota session. More than 100 lobbyists registered for the 1973 session, but that number fluctuates, some may be in Pierre for only one or two Bills, while others stay the entire session, working for several groups. Each lobbyist pays a $50 fee to register with the Secretary of State, and each must file a statement of expenses after the session ends. Expense lists can range as high as $4,000 including legal counsel, entertainment and room and board. In both Chambers, lobbyists must be invited by a Legislator before they can enter the Chamber.
25 Years Ago
March 17 marks the second anniversary of Pierre’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. The first event turned out to be an unexpected success for organizer Don Shields. “We hoped to get 10 entries,” Shields said. “We thought that would be a good way to start the first one.” Instead, 40 entries were signed up on the day of the parade, and they included everything from tractors to bands and kids walking. Shields got the idea for the event after he and his wife visited Ireland. He started by calling his friends and asking them if they would be interested in being on any of the parade committees. They all said yes, and the parade project was off and running.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.