Philip, S.D., ca. 1910s

Three men with beers and cigars made their way to the photo studio of Gustav Johnson of Philip for this celebratory photo, ca. 1910s.

 South Dakota State Historical Society.

100 Years Ago

It is said that an automobile with thirty-two gallons of moonshine landed in one of our alleys this week and the contents of the cargo seem to have gone astray while one of the parties, too drunk to properly guard it, failed in his mission to deliver it to the proper citizens. As the story goes, the booze was taken by different individuals without any compensation, “thank yous” or other remarks. Of course, such large consignments floating into the community and being taken without consideration of either law or respect for the runners, makes it a little more than an average incident.

