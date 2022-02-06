100 Years Ago
The new state highway map which will be published by the state highway commission will soon be ready for the engraver and will be ready for distribution to the touring public before the opening of the next tourist season. This map will be of great value to automobiles as it will be detailed in every respect, not only showing principal highways and secondary auto roads, but will show sections of road graveled, making it possible for the tourist to tell exactly what kind of a road is ahead of him.
The members of the sixth grade of Central school enjoyed a sleigh ride last evening after which they were guests of Sylvester Norman at his home at the corner of Wynoka Place and Euclid Avenue. Valentine colors were used to decorate the rooms and were conspicuous in the supper appointments and menu. Small tables were set with four covers on each and heart place cards and favors were in evidence. A profusion of hearts trimmed the rooms and draperies of valentine paper at the windows made a very pleasing effect. The young host’s mother was assisted in serving by Mrs. A. E. Lucas and Miss Lucile Mossing.
50 Years Ago
The South Dakota Senate passed and sent to the Governor Tuesday a $1.5 million appropriation to fund the Vietnam Veterans bonus. The vote was 34-1. The only opponent, Senator Oscar Austad, R-Sioux Falls, said he voted against the bill “reluctantly.” Austad said he felt the bill was an obligation the state should pay, but not this year because of many other higher priorities. “If I were a Vietnam veteran,” he said, “I would feel the greatest tribute my state could pay me would be for my children to have good schools and for the state to carry out the many needed and necessary services it provides.” Governor Richard Kneip had requested $1.25 million for the bonus payments. It would take an estimated $3.5 million to pay all the applications for bonuses now on file.
The South Dakota State Health Department, in cooperation with Stanley and Hughes County Health Officers, will be sponsoring a series of three free immunization clinics for residents of Stanley and Hughes Counties. The first of the clinics will be held Saturday in the Pierre City auditorium in the morning and in the Fort Pierre Grade School in the afternoon. Parents are encouraged to bring children ages 1 to 15 to the clinics where the following vaccines will be available: Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Rubella and Rubeola. Residents of both counties are urged to bring their children to these clinics.
25 Years Ago
Those visiting the South Dakota Discovery Center and Aquarium have to look up to see the museum’s newest exhibit. A solar powered race car from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City has been suspended from the ceiling. The car raced in Sunrayce ‘95, a long-distance solar car race. The car placed 16th out of 38 cars, the best in the rookie division. The car won awards for technology use by rookie teams and humanitarian award after the support team helped a vehicle not in the race that had broken down. A total of $113,000 was budgeted for the car. To run at 55 mph, the car needs 1,800 watts of electricity. Solar panels provide 1,000 watts, with the battery supplying 800 watts.
