Frank W. Smith and his wife, formerly Nora A. Kleinfelter of Peoria Bottom, daughter of Isaac E. Kleinfelter and Rachel Moon Kleinfelter, have been visiting Pierre, Oahe and Fort Sully this week. They are old timers, as in 1882 Mr. Smith was in the 11th U.S. Infantry at Fort Sully and left here in 1887 with the Regiment going to New York state. In 1885 the Reverend Thomas Riggs married the young couple and for many a day the natives of Peoria Bottom had something to talk about as the orchestra from Fort Sully furnished the music and dancing and a good time was held at Doc Dixon’s and several officers from the Fort were present. Mr. Smith finally located at Buffalo, N.Y. and for the past twenty years has been connected with the postal service. The “wander lust” has given the Smiths an excuse to revisit the scenes of their youth and they are pleased to meet many of their old acquaintances, some of whom are or have been prominent in the commercial activities of Pierre and the vicinity. The Kleinfelter homestead in Peoria Bottom, with its view of the Riggs mission forms a setting in the sunset of the past, brightening the future of these visitors whose eastern friends can never appreciate the western atmosphere of hospitality.
50 Years Ago
Prominent central South Dakota rancher, John Sutton of Onida, died Tuesday in a Pierre Hospital following a short illness. He was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre last Sunday. His death was attributed to the effects of an unsuspected diabetic condition. John was the eldest of three brothers who developed a large ranching operation along the Missouri River west of Onida. He is survived by brothers, James and Raymond, who still operate the ranch. The 74-year-old Sutton had recently been honored as 1972 South Dakota Eminent Farmer by the South Dakota State University Extension Service. Sutton was a past president of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association and a former member of the Board of Directors of the American Hereford Association and the American Quarter Horse Association. He was also a member of the State Water Resources Commission for several years. Survivors include his widow Mildred; three sons, Ken, Keldron and Matt, Agar, a member of the South Dakota Board of Regents; and two daughters, Mrs. Alvin Allison and Mrs. Elliot Byrum, both of Onida. The funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Onida High School, the burial at the Onida Cemetery.
25 Years Ago
Like Humpty Dumpty who fell off the wall, Pierre teenagers may be forced from their wall. Local law enforcement officials are warning teens that if they don’t clean up their acts, the parking lot next to the Hughes County Courthouse will be off-limits after business hours. Litter and vandalism have spurred the Hughes County Commission to consider the fate of the teen hangout. “The biggest emphasis that we want to make now is, ‘Here is your last chance,’” said Pierre Police Chief Bill Abernathy. “If they police it up, be what I always say is reasonable and respect other people’s property, then they can stay there and that can be a hangout.” The chief said vandalism on the property has been occurring throughout the summer, such as broken sprinkler heads and a broken mirror on a county vehicle. But he said the main problem is the litter, such as broken bottles. “A county employee has to clean up almost a garbage bag full every morning,” Abernathy said. Other problems include the teens blocking the entrance to the lot. Also, neighbors have complained about the noise. The commission decided to grant one final change. If things don’t improve in a couple of weeks, the teens will be banned from the lot.
