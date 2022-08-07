Fort Sully

Bird’s eye view of the buildings at Fort Sully, with the Missouri River in the background, taken in 1883.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Frank W. Smith and his wife, formerly Nora A. Kleinfelter of Peoria Bottom, daughter of Isaac E. Kleinfelter and Rachel Moon Kleinfelter, have been visiting Pierre, Oahe and Fort Sully this week. They are old timers, as in 1882 Mr. Smith was in the 11th U.S. Infantry at Fort Sully and left here in 1887 with the Regiment going to New York state. In 1885 the Reverend Thomas Riggs married the young couple and for many a day the natives of Peoria Bottom had something to talk about as the orchestra from Fort Sully furnished the music and dancing and a good time was held at Doc Dixon’s and several officers from the Fort were present. Mr. Smith finally located at Buffalo, N.Y. and for the past twenty years has been connected with the postal service. The “wander lust” has given the Smiths an excuse to revisit the scenes of their youth and they are pleased to meet many of their old acquaintances, some of whom are or have been prominent in the commercial activities of Pierre and the vicinity. The Kleinfelter homestead in Peoria Bottom, with its view of the Riggs mission forms a setting in the sunset of the past, brightening the future of these visitors whose eastern friends can never appreciate the western atmosphere of hospitality.

