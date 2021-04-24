Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years AgoThere was a slight earth disturbance experienced at Oahe this morning-according to a telephone message received from Mrs. Robert Riggs, who reported the matter to Doane Robinson, state historian. The phenomenon is not new to the locality, however, having recurred at intervals for the past four years. In all there have been seven or eight disturbances during that time and all seem to be centered between Oahe and the Sorenson place, but nearer the latter, perhaps about a half mile west by south of the post office. There was little or no earth tremors felt this morning, but in 1919 the rumbling was accompanied by a slight shock which sensibly shook the Sorenson home and awakened the inmates. The disturbance this morning was quite a loud rumbling occurring about 5 o’clock, Mrs. Riggs being awakened by it. Two explanations have been suggested for the phenomena — either the slipping of the soil in a fault, or the movement of gas beneath the surface.
50 Years AgoMore than 200 Pierre Riggs High School Students are doing their thing as part of the “We Care” movement in conjunction with Earth Week. The students are waging a full-scale battle against pollution and are cleaning up various areas of the community. Several groups of students were cleaning the length of the Chicago and Northwestern railroad tracks in Pierre Friday afternoon, while other groups were picking up cans, paper and other refuse along the ditches paralleling highways leading in and out of Pierre. Still another group of students was waging a cleanup campaign at Farm Island State Park east of Pierre. Earlier this week, groups of students passed out pamphlets filled with suggestions as to how to fight the pollution problem and preserve the environment on a local level. The students are holding a bake sale in Pierre Saturday morning in front of Penney’s to finance the cost of printing the pamphlets.
Mayor Clinton Gregory announced today that the skunk poisoning will be conducted in Pierre starting Wednesday morning running through Friday morning, April 30. Gregory said the Game, Fish and Parks Department and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the request of the State Health Department will cooperate with city officials to suppress skunks in the city to reduce the possibility of a rabies outbreak. One skunk examined late Friday tested positive for rabies. According to Gregory, poisoned eggs will be placed in areas throughout the city of natural skunk habitat and at the city dump near the airport. He cautioned residents to confine their pets during the suppression period which ends Friday morning. Several hundred poisoned eggs will be placed, he said, and the danger to pets that are allowed to roam will be great.
25 Years AgoIt’s been said that good things come to those who wait. For the board of directors, staff and members of the Oahe YMCA, the wait is about over. Dirt will be moved this week for the start of construction on an addition that will double the square footage of the Oahe YMCA when it is completed within a year. The addition will cost about $1.8 million and will be a separate building connected by a hallway to the existing YMCA. It will have a full size gymnasium, with a court that can be divided into two practice courts. A second level will have a track, an expanded weight room and an area for stair stepping, rowing machines, bikes and other exercise equipment. “I’m anxious to see it start and I’m anxious for completion and to be able to use the facility,” said Bob Gebhart. “This addition is a real beneficial facility with a raised track and big gym floor.” He was a member of the board of directors that decided the YMCA needed to expand. He has donated to the fund-raising campaign to build the addition ever since the fund-raising drive began and has encouraged others in the community to donate money to build the addition by working on the YMCA’s fund-raising efforts. “The community has always wanted a Y with a gym. Now the community will have that, and it will be a nice one,” said Doug Peterson, who will become president of the board of directors of Oahe YMCA in May. The YMCA will also be able to have more programs for children after school and offer more programs during the day.
