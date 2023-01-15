Capitol Lake, 1920s

Photograph of Capitol Lake, the Capitol Grounds and the pre-annex State Capitol ca. 1920s.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

The “Third” house of the legislature of 1923 has been completely organized and has held its first session. Organized for nonsense and fun, the third house is composed of the employees of the house and senate and the newspapermen present covering the session. In the election James E. Finfrock of the Capitol-Journal was made speaker; Joe Moore of Sioux Falls, house page, was made chief clerk; W. A. Prather, Sergeant at Arms and Donald McLean of Webster, pages, being considered because of his size and activity he could do the work of two pages and draw double salary, which will probably be paid in peyote and mescal buttons if the other two houses pass the real bill. It has been the custom since early statehood for the employees and correspondents of newspapers to get together in this way, the object of the whole proceeding being to have as much fun as possible and burlesque the other two houses as much as possible. It is the intention of the third house to have a grill banquet sometime during the session, probably immediately after the recess before the very heavy work of the other two houses begins.

