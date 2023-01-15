The “Third” house of the legislature of 1923 has been completely organized and has held its first session. Organized for nonsense and fun, the third house is composed of the employees of the house and senate and the newspapermen present covering the session. In the election James E. Finfrock of the Capitol-Journal was made speaker; Joe Moore of Sioux Falls, house page, was made chief clerk; W. A. Prather, Sergeant at Arms and Donald McLean of Webster, pages, being considered because of his size and activity he could do the work of two pages and draw double salary, which will probably be paid in peyote and mescal buttons if the other two houses pass the real bill. It has been the custom since early statehood for the employees and correspondents of newspapers to get together in this way, the object of the whole proceeding being to have as much fun as possible and burlesque the other two houses as much as possible. It is the intention of the third house to have a grill banquet sometime during the session, probably immediately after the recess before the very heavy work of the other two houses begins.
50 Years Ago
Governor Richard Kneip says the people of South Dakota expect and demand bold new actions by the 48th Legislature. In his state-of-the-state address to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, Kneip said this session marks a watershed in the political life of the state. “In selecting you to represent them,” he told the lawmakers, “the people said they wanted a change-that they wanted action. We must not disappoint the people. For the first time in many years,” he said, “there is not a clear and overwhelming numerical advantage of one party. Indeed, the people have chosen a House in perfect balance between the parties and a Senate with the narrowest of margins for the new majority party. These new qualities mean simply that the people expect and demand bold new action by this Legislature and they expect maximum cooperation between the parties.” Democrats hold an 18-17 Senate edge, while the House has 35 members of each party. Kneip’s message, which included only passing references to tax reform and state government reorganization, was heavy on changes for state institutions. The Governor said he is recommending a total state operating budget of $102.5 million for the fiscal year beginning July 1, the first time the state budget has exceeded $100 million.
25 Years Ago
Teachers are learning how to be role models in using technology. All the staff at Pierre public elementary schools, from cooks to classroom teachers, are learning how to use computers. Computer training workshops have been scheduled Tuesday through Friday afternoons this week at each of the four public elementary schools in Pierre. “It seems like it’s increasingly important to do more and more staff development bringing all the staff’s technology skills up,” said Dan Elwood, the director of curriculum and staff development for the Pierre Public School District. The training sessions are another phase of the district’s technology program that started nine years ago when the first computer labs were put in school. Computers were put in fifth and sixth grade classrooms two years ago. This year, the school district is putting a computer in each of the other elementary school classrooms. The district plans to put computers in elementary school work center areas this summer. Having a computer in each elementary school classroom will enable teachers and students to do things they couldn’t before, such as communicate via computer to students in other schools and countries, he said.
