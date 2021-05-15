100 Years AgoThe heaviest rain of the season and one of the greatest in the history of Pierre started last evening about 7 o’clock and continued until about 2 o’clock this morning, during which time 2.4 inches of rain fell. While the rain was worth the proverbial “million dollars” to this section of the state there was considerable damage done through the flooding of basements, washing out of gardens and the flooding of Capitol Lake on which the state has been working for the past month or more. The rain fell in torrents at times. At about 10 o’clock water was coming down the streets leading from the hill section of the town knee deep. At the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Euclid the water was fully a foot and a half deep at that hour, creating a roaring torrent. Early in the evening, Capitol Lake was full of water, due to the fact that it was found impossible to open the flood gates. The steam shovel, which had been at work in the lakebed was completely covered with water early this morning with the exception of the very tip of the shovel crane. The biggest job is going to get the steam shovel out of the mud, which was yesterday practically dry ground.
50 Years AgoThe Oahe Riding Club of Pierre and Fort Pierre will host its 13th annual Trail Ride on Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and 30, and horsemen from all over the state have been filling registrations with club officials. Last year’s trail ride attracted 115 riders and present indications are that this will be the biggest turnout yet. Headquarters for the two-day event will be at the Korkow Ranch, located one mile west of Canning, and Saturday’s ride begins at 9 a.m. The Sunday ride concludes at noon. The rides on both days will be over spectacular cattle country, open prairie, and creek breaks. Those wishing to record the numerous spectacular views are encouraged to bring cameras. Food for riders and hay for the horses will be provided for registrants but lodging facilities must be provided by the riders. Horses will be picketed each evening. There will be a family style barn dance Saturday evening at the Warren Hunsley Ranch 15 miles east of Pierre on Highway 34 and 4 ½ miles northwest.
25 Years AgoWhen Roger Inman and his father Paul get together, water is their main topic of conversation, Paul says. The family is celebrating 50 years in the water business this week, so the topic of conversation is understandable. Paul Inman, Pierre, calls the business a two-generation operation, though it was begun in 1946 by Paul’s uncles Bill and Carl Berry. The uncles owned a butcher shop, locker and frozen food place besides, and had the Culligan franchise as a sidebar. Paul, in the Army at the time, came home and took over the water business within a year. “As soon as I came out of the service I picked up and ran with it,” said Paul. At the end of 1946, there were 100 accounts on the books. Now the business conditions water for more than 4,200 customers in the area, Paul said. The water conditioning takes out the calcium and magnesium that makes water hard, and also removes iron and manganese which spots clothing. Paul retired three years ago and sold the business to one of his sons, Robert and his wife Cathy. In Culligan franchises, many of the younger generation take over for their parents once they retire, he said. The original building stood across from what is now The Donut Shop. The current location on west Missouri Avenue was built by Paul in 1965. The business employed one person at the outset and now supports 10 people, he said.
