Hughes County Courthouse, ca. 1920s

A small group of people, and a dog, pose for this photo on the portico of the 1883 Hughes County Courthouse, taken by the Miller Photo Studio in Pierre, ca. 1920s.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

A timely discovery and action on the part of Mrs. William A. Grebing, wife of Sheriff Grebing of Hughes County, Deputy Auditor Dotson and Mr. Gregory, who were working in the office last night, prevented the escape of three prisoners held in the county jail, who in their operations damaged the jail to some extent. Sheriff Grebing was out late last night delivering ballots and ballot boxes to county precincts in the county and Mrs. Grebing was left alone with the four prisoners in the jail. Last night was band practice, the Capital City Band using the courthouse for its practices, and the noise made by the band drowned out the operations of three of the prisoners although they were occasionally checked on by Mrs. Grebing. The prisoners were in the steel cages which surround the cells, but were not in the cells. The prisoners removed the bars from the safety devices from the cell doors and using them as levers, had nearly pried their way to freedom through the floor of the clerk of courts office. Steel sheeting makes a finish from tops of the cells to the ceiling of the jail, and the prisoners had worked this off in a place and one of the prisoners, lying on top of the cell was working through the ceiling to the floor above. The men were working all through the day and had water running in the bathtub to drown the noise. When Mrs. Grebing, Deputy Dotson and Mr. Gregory entered the jail they found all quiet with all lights extinguished and the men in their bunks apparently asleep, but fully dressed. One of the prisoners had printed on the jail wall with a piece of coal the names of each of the three and that they had escaped from the jail November 1, 1922. He dated it a little previous.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments