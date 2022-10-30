A timely discovery and action on the part of Mrs. William A. Grebing, wife of Sheriff Grebing of Hughes County, Deputy Auditor Dotson and Mr. Gregory, who were working in the office last night, prevented the escape of three prisoners held in the county jail, who in their operations damaged the jail to some extent. Sheriff Grebing was out late last night delivering ballots and ballot boxes to county precincts in the county and Mrs. Grebing was left alone with the four prisoners in the jail. Last night was band practice, the Capital City Band using the courthouse for its practices, and the noise made by the band drowned out the operations of three of the prisoners although they were occasionally checked on by Mrs. Grebing. The prisoners were in the steel cages which surround the cells, but were not in the cells. The prisoners removed the bars from the safety devices from the cell doors and using them as levers, had nearly pried their way to freedom through the floor of the clerk of courts office. Steel sheeting makes a finish from tops of the cells to the ceiling of the jail, and the prisoners had worked this off in a place and one of the prisoners, lying on top of the cell was working through the ceiling to the floor above. The men were working all through the day and had water running in the bathtub to drown the noise. When Mrs. Grebing, Deputy Dotson and Mr. Gregory entered the jail they found all quiet with all lights extinguished and the men in their bunks apparently asleep, but fully dressed. One of the prisoners had printed on the jail wall with a piece of coal the names of each of the three and that they had escaped from the jail November 1, 1922. He dated it a little previous.
50 Years Ago
The 30,000 odd books of the former Pierre Carnegie Library have been moved to the new Pierre Public Library building north of Riggs school on Church Street, and the library is about to re-open. Susan Bell, librarian said today that the new library will open Monday, November 6 at 1 p.m. The old Carnegie Library at the corner of Euclid and Capitol Avenue was closed last week for the move and remains closed. The remainder of the week will be devoted to moving the remaining equipment to the new quarters. Bell said that the library will retain the same hours as before, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the adult department and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the children’s department. She said that a drive-up book drop across from the library building is contemplated in the near future. Workmen today were installing the last of the sod on the library ground.
25 Years Ago
Candy, cute costumes and creepy creatures are on most children’s agenda for Friday night-Halloween. But in the midst of the Halloween happenings, the Pierre Police department is asking everyone to help ensure a safe night for all. The police department has provided some safety tips: wear light-colored clothing, make sure children can see through their face masks, accompany young children, watch for traffic, carry a flashlight, stay within the neighborhood and visit homes you know, only accept wrapped or packaged candy and examine candy before allowing children to eat it. Police Chief Bill Abernathy said extra patrols will be watching the streets, especially during the hours of 6 to 9 p.m.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
