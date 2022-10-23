Harrold fire ca. 1950s

Aerial view, ca. 1950s, showing the blackened ground after a prairie fire near Harrold, South Dakota. 

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Word has been brought to the city today of a great prairie fire that started in the northwestern portion of Hyde County yesterday and driven by the high wind was carried a distance of twenty miles, burning over an area about six miles wide and sweeping before it, not only hay stacks and fields but a number of farm buildings. It is reported that in several places practically everything on the farms was burned including livestock which happened to be in barns. Several homes and outbuildings were destroyed with all their contents. In one place three automobiles, in a barn, were destroyed. The reports brought here indicate that it was the most disastrous fire which has occurred in this section of the state in years.

