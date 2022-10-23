Word has been brought to the city today of a great prairie fire that started in the northwestern portion of Hyde County yesterday and driven by the high wind was carried a distance of twenty miles, burning over an area about six miles wide and sweeping before it, not only hay stacks and fields but a number of farm buildings. It is reported that in several places practically everything on the farms was burned including livestock which happened to be in barns. Several homes and outbuildings were destroyed with all their contents. In one place three automobiles, in a barn, were destroyed. The reports brought here indicate that it was the most disastrous fire which has occurred in this section of the state in years.
An agreement circulated among the business houses today, whereby the signers agree to close from 3:30 to 5 o’clock Friday afternoon on the occasion of the Pierre-Rapid City football game, was signed by twenty-five business houses, as a result there will be a general closing between those hours. The Rapid City team has not been beaten or even scored against, and therefore football fans expect a big game on that day.
50 Years Ago
Mike Nelson, eight-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Rod Nelson, of Pierre, must have an orange thumb. He grew a 102-pound pumpkin, 70 inches in circumference, in the family garden, harvesting it this week. His mother says she has no special plans for the giant vegetable, other than to make lots and lots of pies. (Editor’s Note: When we do something in Pierre, we like to do it really big. Sort of refutes the claim by SOME people that the Bad River land in Fort Pierre is more productive that ours in Pierre. How ‘bout it, “Marvelous” Marv Hallock, editor of the Fort Pierre Times and esteemed mayor of Fort Pierre?)
The central South Dakota public is invited to attend the Open House of the new barn, recently completed at the Stanley County Fairground in Fort Pierre on Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chamber of Commerce officials said today that a free lunch will be served at noon. The new barn at the fairgrounds is 65 by 160 feet in size and is a companion barn for the one already situated on the east end of the grounds. Funding of the $18,000 barn was the result of subscription by local businessmen and area ranchers with repayments scheduled to be made over a 5-year program. The new barn contains 64 stall spaces.
25 Years Ago
The whooping crane is one of the rarest of North American birds, but it has been seen in the Pierre area. Nearly 200 whooping cranes will migrate through South Dakota on their 2,500-mile journey to wintering grounds at and near Aransas National Wildlife Refuge on the Texas Gulf Coast. As recently as Tuesday morning, a Potter County Game, Fish & Parks conservation officer reported seeing three whooping cranes both flying and on the ground southwest of Gettysburg, according to Eileen Dowd Stukel of G, F & P. On Sunday, October 26, two whooping cranes were reported flying above Pierre in a flock of sandhill cranes. Also on Sunday, whooping cranes were reported north of Pierre flying with a flock of sandhill cranes above SD Highway 1804. There have been sightings of the birds in Sully County, the most recent reported sighting on Monday. Whooping cranes are all white with black wingtips, visible only in flight. They fly with neck and long legs extended. Whooping cranes are 5 feet tall and are bigger than sandhill cranes.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
