100 Years Ago
The final obsequies for Charles Thorne, killed overseas during the World War were observed in a manner fitting a soldier and a hero, yesterday afternoon, under the auspices of the American Legion. Forming at the Dotson Undertaking parlors, soldiers and sailors in uniform preceded the hearse bearing the body to the Congregational Church while the pall bearers chosen from among Charlies’ personal friends and comrades in Company A, with the exception of Don Ballou, marched beside the hearse. The church was filled with friends of the dead hero, and the services conducted by Post Chaplain Whitcomb, assisted by Reverend Hart, were impressive indeed. Reverend Whitcomb speaking of the heroism of the dead boy giving his life for another and dwelt for a time on the horrors and follies of war. Mrs. T. B. Roberts, Jr., sang beautifully at the opening of the service, “Come Unto Me,” and at the closing Mr. H. C. Quackenbush sang “Loving Spirit Thou Hast Brot Us out of Errors of the Night,” Mrs. Quackenbush accompanied both soloists. The commitment services at the cemetery were entirely military, Paddy Holm sounding taps and the firing squad firing a volley over the grave. The pall bearers were Albert Kantowski, Archie Whiteman, Tom Devine, Mr. Zimmerman, Don Ballou and Mark Dean of Fort Pierre.
50 Years Ago
Duck hunters who may be in Pierre will be interested in a new display at the Historical Society museum across from the Capitol. The display includes two showcases of wooden duck decoys dating back to 1900. June Stafford, museum curator, and Dayton Canaday, state historical society director examined part of the Robert Kolb Collection. Also on display is the Morris Johnson collection. Both Pierre men loaned their collections to the museum for a temporary display. The collection is located in the rotunda of the museum.
Governor Richard Kneip said Thursday he has refused to accept delivery of a new IBM Computer ordered by the administration of former Governor Frank Farrar. Kneip said at a news conference he had determined that it would be impossible for the state’s central data processing department to meet its financial obligations if it leased the new computer at a cost of some $25,000 a month. Kneip said he had advised the commissioner of administration to delay acquisition of the computer until the legislature’s appropriations committee could review the situation. The governor said IBM had been notified that the computer must not be delivered until they are advised otherwise.
25 Years Ago
The Benedictine Sisters plan to continue the ministry they began in Pierre nearly 100 years ago, accordion got an assistant superior. Sister Ramona Fallon of Watertown, a Benedictine sister who is assistant prioress of Mother of God Monastery and director of the Benedictine Sisters Foundation, will be speaking at Masses in Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church this weekend. Her message will be that the Benedictine Sisters plan to continue their ministry in Pierre. The Benedictine Sisters owned St. Mary’s Healthcare Center until two years ago. They transferred ownership to another Catholic organization—Catholic Health Ministries—
but still consider themselves co-owners of St. Mary’s, Sister Ramona said. The Benedictines came to Pierre in 1899 to teach. As they arrived, the people of Pierre also brought them sick people to care for. There are 20 Benedictine sisters currently in Pierre at St. Joseph School, St. Mary’s Healthcare Center or who are retired. Ministry includes visiting with people, pastoral care, classroom teaching, tutoring and organist. Over the years, Benedictines have ministered at what is now Pierre Indian Learning Center, River Park, the Food Pantry and have been active on St. Mary’s board of directors.
