100 Years Ago
Cloudy and chilly, with only a brief glimpse of the sun late in the evening, Easter, though somewhat inauspicious, was splendidly observed over the city. There were only a few drops of rain during the day though during the preceding night there had been quite a heavy shower. Though not an ideal day it failed to put a damper on the Easter hats and new clothes. The churches of the city celebrated this great day in the Christian calendar in a splendid manner. The usual special Easter services were held in the morning at all the churches and in the evening, there were two cantatas sung, one at the Methodist and one at the Lutheran church. There was a lecture at Trinity Episcopal church with a get-together meeting for the members of the parish afterward. At 3 o’clock in the afternoon a splendid program was given by the Capital City band on the front steps of the statehouse. Though rain threatened at that hour there were a large number out in cars and afoot. The entire program was good. It was splendidly arranged and rendered. Many people were in the rotunda of the capitol to listen while there was a good crowd on the outside. The band is to be congratulated on the program.
50 Years Ago
Rousseau school children get a pet now, maybe a problem later. A young white tail doe deer, obviously someone’s pet, showed up at the Rousseau Country School about 15 miles east of Pierre on Highway 34 recently, and has become a favorite of the children. She shares their potato chips and carrots, and “Flag” as she is called, is very tame. She anxiously awaits recess so she will have someone to play with. Game, Fish and Parks Department officials, however, take a dim view of taming wild deer. They are cute and playful while small but can develop into real problems when they mature.
Pierre Guard makes mercy flight. Major Bill Badger of the Headquarters 147th Field Artillery group of the National Guard, and two guardsmen load a U6A “Beaver” guard plane with emergency supplies to be flown to a 21-year-old auto accident victim near McIntosh. Dr. Hayes of the South Dakota Health Department requested guard assistance to get the 16, 2-foot square boxes of supplies to the patient as quickly as possible. The victim has had a brain injury, and all four of his limbs are affected. The South Dakota National Guard has a policy of assisting agencies in medical emergencies when requested by agencies throughout the state.
25 Years Ago
Tony Curtis and Theresa and Mike Nelson of Omaha purchased a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner for their parents, Cliff and Ann Curtis. Then they spent two years restoring both its engine and its body, all without their parents knowing anything about either the car or its restoration. The restored car was presented to the elder Curtises on their 30th wedding anniversary in June 1996 with instructions from their children that they drive and enjoy the car and that it not be a “trailer queen.” The Curtises have driven and enjoyed the anniversary gift by joining the local Street Masters Car Club and participating in its activities. The Plymouth Road Runner sports a 383 cubic-inch engine producing approximately 400 horsepower and has a four-speed transmission. The car sports a rare rear window defroster and a Thumb Wheel radio. The Curtises’ Plymouth is one of many cars owned, displayed and enjoyed by members of Street Masters Car Club. Anyone interested in cars and family fun is invited to attend the club’s meetings.
