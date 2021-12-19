100 Years Ago
In as much as the community with its various lodge, church and civic organizations has overlooked a general community Christmas tree and benefit for the poor, Lynn Oldaker conceived the idea of helping out a few families he knew of personally and started a subscription in the statehouse today, a fund larger than necessary for carrying out the original plan was soon subscribed. This brought out the fact that other families were needy and in consultation with the county nurse, Miss Neff, it was learned that a dozen families would be without Christmas cheer and perhaps others, unless some general remembrance is provided. Any one of many may telephone J. F. Brooke or Miss Neff of the “Christmas Cheer” committee if they know of any homes where Christmas will not be in evidence unless assistance is given. On the other hand, the citizens of Pierre are not only requested, but are urged to contribute to the fund which the statehouse people have started to provide this good cheer. In our issue tomorrow the number of cases where Christmas cheer is to be extended from this source will be announced. [85 people were remembered by the Christmas Cheer committee].
50 Years Ago
Representative James Abourezk, D-SD announced Tuesday that the Economic Development Administration in Washington has approved a $380,000 grant for the city of Pierre. The money will be used to build storm drainage facilities and to develop a recreation area for the city. The project will be used to provide jobs for unemployed or under-employed persons in Hughes County. City officials said construction will start in about 60 days. Director of Public Works Dave Padgett said today that approximately $90,000 in city money will be added to this as the city’s share of the 80-20 percent matching program. A Federal grant offer will be forwarded to Pierre Mayor Clint Gregory, which, upon his signing, binds the agreement. In addition to the sewer, street and sidewalk development, the plan calls for a 4-block area which will be developed into a 4-field softball complex.
A second C-124 Oklahoma National Guard transport arrived in Pierre today to deliver more than 8 tons of food, clothing and toys to Sioux Indians on four South Dakota Reservations. Originally, two of the huge cargo planes from Oklahoma picked up loads from California and started in for Pierre last week, but one turned back with engine trouble, while the other arrived safely in Pierre. The second 4-engine plane arrived here shortly after noon, and agents from Crow Creek, Lower Brule, Yankton and the Cheyenne agency began unloading
25 Years Ago
Snow-blown roads aren’t the only paths that can hamper winter travel, so can snow-filled sidewalks. The city of Pierre wants to remind citizens that not properly removing snow from sidewalks violates city ordinance. The ordinance states that “the owners or person in possession of any property abutting on any sidewalk shall keep such sidewalks free from any snow and ice and shall remove any snow or ice from the sidewalks within 48 hours after the termination of any snowfall or snow or ice accumulation.” Norm Weaver, city building inspector, said there are many citizens in Pierre who rely on the sidewalks for transportation, for example the sight impaired and children. Some use the sidewalks for recreation. “We appreciate the people who keep the sidewalks clean,” he said. “There are many more that do than don’t.” But he said some people clean off part of their sidewalk but then don’t complete the last 3 to 5 feet of sidewalk into a street intersection or alley. These segments also need to be cleared of any snow or ice. The same holds true for snow piled up at the end of a sidewalk. Citizens are given 48 hours after every accumulation of snow to clean off their sidewalks.
