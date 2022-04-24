100 Years Ago
The Country Club prize of a half dozen golf balls for the best score made by a lady and gentleman in mixed foursome play, was won by W. N. Van Camp and Florence Brown with a combined score of 101. Van Camp played in at 48 and Miss Brown in 53. The next lowest score was made by George Henry and Lois Henry with scores of 55 and 63 respectively. Sixteen scores were turned in, irregularity was a feature of the test, notwithstanding weather conditions which were unfavorable most of the time. The large number of ladies playing regularly is a feature of the course this year. Nearly all of these ladies are new players who are improving rapidly, and before the season is over some fine scores will be turned in by them. The tournament committee is at work on the details of an approach and putting contest to be put on next Saturday afternoon which will be planned to give the ladies as well as the men a chance. Players are advised to arrange matches for Saturday afternoon so as not to interfere with this contest which will be played on No. 5.
50 Years Ago
Grace Petersen became the first woman city commissioner ever to hold office in Pierre this morning, being sworn in by County District Judge Clair B. Ledbetter. She defeated August Snyder in a contest for the seat vacated by retiring commissioner Nick Jackus. Grace (Mrs. Russell) Petersen will not assume duties until the first commission meeting in May.
Installation of storm sewer along approximately 28 blocks of city streets in southeast Pierre is about two-thirds complete and should be easily done by the contract completion date of June 15. Kornig Construction Company of Webster is doing the work on the $280,000 project. This is part of the Economic Development Agency (EDA) public works project, which is being constructed by 80 percent federal funds, 20 percent city funds. This is the only portion of this project currently under construction. Work on the four-diamond softball complex is scheduled to begin about June 1.
25 Years Ago
The world’s best fast-talking salesmen will be looking to make a deal in Fort Pierre this summer. The Fort Pierre Livestock Auction will host the 34th annual World Livestock Auctioneer Championship Friday, June 27. Thirty of North America’s best livestock auctioneers will compete in the “grand-daddy” of all auctioneer contests. “This is a once in a lifetime chance to see the world’s best,” said 1994 world champion auctioneer Brue Brock from LeMars, Iowa, who recently visited Fort Pierre. “The young guys coming here are fantastic, rip-roaring fireballs.” Dennis Hanson, owner of the Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, said he aggressively began pursuing the opportunity to host the competition several years ago. He said he wanted to showcase the state’s cattle, which he said are some of the best in the nation. “I think this is an opportunity to show the world what kind of cattle South Dakota has,” he said. The contest is conducted by the Livestock Marketing Association, Kansas City, Missouri. Hanson said a variety of livestock from across the state will be consigned for the competition. A special calf, yearling and replacement heifer sale will take place during the contest. Hanson said around 1,000 people will come to Fort Pierre-Pierre to attend the contest and a meeting for LMA members. The competition will begin at 8 a.m. and is open to the public to observe. A tent will be set up outside the auction building for people to watch the action on a large-screen television once seating inside is filled. The 30 contestants from across North America will each have a turn at selling cattle. The judges will then select 10 finalists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.