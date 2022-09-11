The First National Bank of Pierre has installed a complete outfit of modern bank fixtures in the banking room and in the vault, which enables the bank to do business in an up-to-date and satisfactory manner and still leaves a large and commodious lobby about three times the space formerly available. Steel cages of the latest design have taken the place of the old wide counters, and this will enable the bank to do its business in present quarters until it has grown to at least two or three times its present business volume. It is the biggest transformation that has taken place in any of our business institutions and indicates the modern and progressive spirit of the officers and directors. Everybody connected with the institution is happy today to have the privilege of doing business in such a satisfactory manner. The change is certainly noticeable to old time customers, as well as those who have been used to seeing the original fixtures for a short time only. It is this spirit of progress that helps make towns live and up-to-date and we are glad to note that the First National has led the way in a complete change in business accommodations. The old fixtures have been stored and will be available for some country bank.
50 Years Ago
A new species was added to South Dakota’s list of record-sized fish last week when Morris James, Pierre, caught a 1-pound 5-ounce kokanee salmon from the Oahe Dam tailwaters. The salmon was nearly 17 inches long. Kokanee salmon have been released in the Oahe Reservoir by the Department of Game, Fish and Parks to provide an additional sportfish for anglers and to provide a forage base for future releases of lake trout. Staff Fisheries Specialist Robert Hanten said that apparently some kokanee have managed to find their way through the turbines of the Oahe powerhouse and into the tailwaters area. Several of the species have been recovered below the dam, but this is the first by a fisherman.
One of the largest purebred cattle sales in the United States is underway at the Pat Cowan Ranch east of Pierre. The complete dispersal sale of the McClelland and Associates eight Caravelle herds is being held in four parts. The auctioning-off of upwards of 1500 cows and calves is underway. The McClelland herds in South Dakota have been held on the Pat Cowan, Orville Peterson, and John Knippling ranches.
25 Years Ago
People can learn more about the proposed new high school and arena in Pierre at a public forum on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the Riggs High School theater. About a half hour of presentations will be given by officials associated with the proposed building project. People in the audience will then be able to ask questions about the proposed project. According to the fact sheet, the proposed new high school would be designed for 1,000 students. It would be built on a 111-acre site along U.S. Highway 14-83 and the truck route. The total school bond issue cost is $25.6 million. The tax impact for Pierre property owners is $19.8 million The city of Pierre will pick up the debt service on the remaining $5.8 million to cover the cost of expanding the gymnasium to arena size. As proposed, the building would have an auditorium that would seat 1,500 and an arena that would seat 7,000. After the new high school is completed, Riggs would be renovated to a middle school for sixth, seventh and eighth graders.
