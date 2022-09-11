First National Bank in Pierre, ca. 1920s

Photograph of the First National Bank in Pierre, ca. 1920s.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

The First National Bank of Pierre has installed a complete outfit of modern bank fixtures in the banking room and in the vault, which enables the bank to do business in an up-to-date and satisfactory manner and still leaves a large and commodious lobby about three times the space formerly available. Steel cages of the latest design have taken the place of the old wide counters, and this will enable the bank to do its business in present quarters until it has grown to at least two or three times its present business volume. It is the biggest transformation that has taken place in any of our business institutions and indicates the modern and progressive spirit of the officers and directors. Everybody connected with the institution is happy today to have the privilege of doing business in such a satisfactory manner. The change is certainly noticeable to old time customers, as well as those who have been used to seeing the original fixtures for a short time only. It is this spirit of progress that helps make towns live and up-to-date and we are glad to note that the First National has led the way in a complete change in business accommodations. The old fixtures have been stored and will be available for some country bank.

