At three o’clock this Thursday morning the fire alarm was sounded as the result of discovering a bad fire in the cafe conducted by Jack Repensley, next to the Kemp building on Pierre Street. Several parties report turning in alarms about the same time. Night Watchman W. Oldfield states that he saw the blaze and turned in an alarm and personally rang the bell at hose house No. 1. U.S. Griggs, who slept in the rear of the Fisher hardware store, states that he was awakened by flames shooting high in the air and going to the telephone turned in an alarm and returning found the window of his room broken by the heat of the flames. He escaped with but part of his clothing and a few books. The blaze had evidently started in the rear of the restaurant building, which had been closed at ten o’clock and made rapid progress. The flames lighted the whole business section of the city in short order and the entire fire department responded promptly. The fire, which had such a big start, soon had the Fisher hardware burning in bad shape and the stairway and porches on the rear of the Kemp store likewise were burned. The firemen were getting the better of the fight when the ammunition section of Fisher hardware exploded, and thousands of shells made a lively time for the firemen and bystanders as well. In a short time, the Fisher building and stock were a total loss. It was the first real fire the city has had since statehood.
50 Years Ago
Work on one wing of the new South Dakota Law Enforcement Training Center being built at the Hughes County Fairgrounds by the James Snow Construction Company of Pierre, is underway, with the west wall of the westerly wing already up, and the front being erected. The building is “U” shaped, the westerly wing to house the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and the State Police Radio Departments. The $640,000 project is scheduled for completion some time next fall.
A regional convention center accommodating 870 persons for banquets-the largest single-room banquet facility in South Dakota-will be built in the capital city of Pierre. Vern Johnson, owner of King’s Inn, said ground-breaking will be held Wednesday to officially launch construction of the three-story addition to the present King’s Inn restaurant and motel in downtown Pierre. Completion date is January 31. The 870 banquet seating will be in addition to present facilities for 250 for banquets. In addition to conventions, Johnson said, major emphasis will be placed on attracting sales gatherings of large corporations and other businesses that “increasingly want to hold their meetings away from congested metropolitan areas.”
25 Years Ago
Visitors at the State Capitol will soon have a new view of Capitol Lake, the memorials, and the surrounding complex. What was once a state maintenance building near the lake is currently being converted into a visitor’s center. The interior of the building will be completed this fall. “My idea to convert the old maintenance shop was to have a place to welcome visitors to the Capitol and to have a place the whole community can use,” said Governor Bill Janklow. “It’s going to have a reception area and meeting room, an observation deck and public restrooms.” When people walk into the remodeled building which faces the lake, they will enter a 990 square-foot reception area. People will be able to view the lake and surrounding area through windows at the font of the room. Public restrooms will also be provided in this area.
