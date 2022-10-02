Capitol, ca. 1930s

Postcard view of the State Capitol, with the new Annex addition, and buildings around Capitol Lake, ca. 1930s.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

At three o’clock this Thursday morning the fire alarm was sounded as the result of discovering a bad fire in the cafe conducted by Jack Repensley, next to the Kemp building on Pierre Street. Several parties report turning in alarms about the same time. Night Watchman W. Oldfield states that he saw the blaze and turned in an alarm and personally rang the bell at hose house No. 1. U.S. Griggs, who slept in the rear of the Fisher hardware store, states that he was awakened by flames shooting high in the air and going to the telephone turned in an alarm and returning found the window of his room broken by the heat of the flames. He escaped with but part of his clothing and a few books. The blaze had evidently started in the rear of the restaurant building, which had been closed at ten o’clock and made rapid progress. The flames lighted the whole business section of the city in short order and the entire fire department responded promptly. The fire, which had such a big start, soon had the Fisher hardware burning in bad shape and the stairway and porches on the rear of the Kemp store likewise were burned. The firemen were getting the better of the fight when the ammunition section of Fisher hardware exploded, and thousands of shells made a lively time for the firemen and bystanders as well. In a short time, the Fisher building and stock were a total loss. It was the first real fire the city has had since statehood.

