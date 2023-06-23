Missouri River bridges, ca. 1960s

Three bridges over the Missouri River are shown in this color, aerial view of the Pierre area ca. 1960s. 

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Firing on the artillery range by the batteries of the 147th Field Artillery will possibly be started tomorrow morning, weather permitting. Firing continues on the rifle and pistol range and will be continued the greater part of the encampment of the South Dakota National Guard at Camp Pierre. The evening guard will be mounted by Batteries D and E, 147th Field Artillery, with the officer of the day, officer of the guard and the interior guard being furnished by Batter E. A change has been made in the hour of guard mount, assembly being sounded at 5:30 o’clock and the adjutant's call, the time the ceremony begins, going at 5:35 o’clock. Today the officers of the camp were entertained at the Kiwanis Club for lunch, members of the club being at the camp at noon with cars to convey the officers to the St. Charles Hotel where the lunch was served and returned them to the camp by 1 o’clock in order not to interfere with the training schedule. When Batter C, 9th Field Artillery started its firing on the range a warning was published relative to persons picking up anything from the range. It is desired by Colonel Boyd Wales, commander of the 147th Field Artillery, that the warning be published again. This is to prevent duds becoming a menace to those who do not know their deadly quantities.

