Firing on the artillery range by the batteries of the 147th Field Artillery will possibly be started tomorrow morning, weather permitting. Firing continues on the rifle and pistol range and will be continued the greater part of the encampment of the South Dakota National Guard at Camp Pierre. The evening guard will be mounted by Batteries D and E, 147th Field Artillery, with the officer of the day, officer of the guard and the interior guard being furnished by Batter E. A change has been made in the hour of guard mount, assembly being sounded at 5:30 o’clock and the adjutant's call, the time the ceremony begins, going at 5:35 o’clock. Today the officers of the camp were entertained at the Kiwanis Club for lunch, members of the club being at the camp at noon with cars to convey the officers to the St. Charles Hotel where the lunch was served and returned them to the camp by 1 o’clock in order not to interfere with the training schedule. When Batter C, 9th Field Artillery started its firing on the range a warning was published relative to persons picking up anything from the range. It is desired by Colonel Boyd Wales, commander of the 147th Field Artillery, that the warning be published again. This is to prevent duds becoming a menace to those who do not know their deadly quantities.
50 Years Ago
The City Commission was informed Tuesday evening that 32 percent of drivers tested at 11 area locations by the Alcohol Safety Action program recently were above the intoxicated level. The report drew protests from a Pierre businessman, who questioned the timing and method of the training. Police Commissioner Eugene Deyo reported that of the 247 drivers tested at 11 area sites in Pierre, 36 persons had more than .10 percent alcohol in their blood and would be considered intoxicated. He said that the test had been conducted on a voluntary basis with no arrest being made, by stopping motorists during the test hours John Hipple, Pierre, protested the report, indicating it “made us look like a bunch of drunks.” He said that he had already been contacted by a number of Fort Pierre businessmen who said that such tests were definitely going to hurt Fort Pierre businesses. Hipple said that he was one of the drivers stopped shortly after midnight June 8, coming from Fort Pierre to Pierre. He charged that the testers were not stopping all cars but taking a random selection. “To give a more accurate test, they should have stopped the trucks and transports, as well as the sedans,” he said. Hipple said it is common knowledge that Fort Pierre is a “night town,” with restaurants and lounges geared to evening traffic. He said that a late-hours test would show a high incidence of persons using alcohol. Commissioner Winkler said that a similar test had been done on the highway between the Elks Club and Pierre on Saturday night.
25 Years Ago
Capital Journal carrier Andrew Pietrus and his friend Brian Murphy delivered more than papers during Pietrus’ Friday route last week. The two also delivered a message which helped save a Pierre dog and home from falling victim to fire. On Friday, the Pierre Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 1602 E. Robinson Avenue. The call came as a result of quick thinking by Pietrus and Murphy. The 14-year-olds were delivering papers on Robinson Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday when they noticed a haze coming from corners of a garage roof. Pietrus said they went over to the garage and spotted smoke through the window. They ran to the house of a neighbor, who called 911 while another neighbor went to investigate the situation. Firefighters found that the smoke in the garage was caused by a box of oily rags and papers which had caught fire from spontaneous combustion. Firefighters got to the garage before the structure caught fire. The two 14-year-olds were presented with a certificate signed by the fire chief and mayor for their part in reporting the fire.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.