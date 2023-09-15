Down by the Old Missouri

State officers are accustomed to receiving many queer requests from people in their own and other states, but probably the oddest one yet received in South Dakota was a letter to Governor McMaster in which he is requested to get a wife for a North Dakotan. “Governor W.H. McMaster, Pierre, S.D. Dear sir: I am writing to you in regard to a wife that is matrimonial inclined. I was wondering if you can assist me in finding a maiden or widow with a 320-acre farm, aged from 20 to 32 years, American born. I am 35 years of age, Scandinavian, American born. Weigh 210, height 5 feet 10 inches. Occupation, farmer. Then will you please send me a statement as to what the advertisement will be if any. Please put the ad in some newspapers that have a large circulation. From your new friend, yours sincerely, Christian Hoy, Sanger, N.D.” If there were not so many South Dakota bachelors it might be well for the state to institute a matrimonial bureau, or commission, or board, for those from other states. There are several here who are willing to take charge of such a bureau.
50 Years Ago
Governor Richard Kneip has proclaimed the week of September 17-23 as Square Dance Week in South Dakota and urged all South Dakotans to join or observe the colorful dancers in their communities. The Governor said that square dancing is an integral part of our Western heritage and noted that a great many of the state’s citizens participate in square dancing festivals. On hand at the Governor’s office for the official signing were State Federation president Frank Vandeburg of Pierre, his wife Mary, Pierre Circle Eight president Marion Stoley, and his wife, Marion. Several Circle Eight Square Dance couples will assist in the kick-off for Square Dance Week by attending the Summer Festival and State Federation meeting in Watertown on Saturday, September 15. The local club will finish the week with a dance in Parkview Gym in Fort Pierre on Saturday, September 22, with members Floyd Richards and Don Joachim doing the calling. Square dancing is fun, and you get to meet the nicest people. It is an activity in which both husband and wife participate, and most age groups are represented. For any square dancers who may have moved to the Pierre-Fort Pierre community and who wish to return to dancing, we would like to have you join us too.
25 Years Ago
Kim VanDemHemel and her children Kelsey, Seth and Kyla enjoyed a meal of brats and potato salad and music by the Dick C. Land Band at the state employees’ picnic at Steamboat Park. More than 800 state employees and their families attended the second annual picnic on Thursday night, according to Paul Knecht, director of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce. The event was organized by the chamber’s government relations committee and sponsored by the Chamber, Pierre Economic Development Corporation, BankWest and the South Dakota State Employees Organization.
The Pierre Fire Department will soon by floating a new boat. Tuesday night, the Pierre City Commission gave approval for the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks to award a bid on a rescue boat for the Pierre Fire Department’s Rescue Squad. G,F&P will purchase the boat for $62,500 from Marine One in Naples, Florida. According to Tom Kurtenbach, superintendent of the Pierre Fire Department, G,F&P will pay for the boat up front. A Coast Guard grant will pay for half the cost. Pierre will pay for its share of the boat in 1999, $21,383. Originally, the rescue squad requested $35,000 from the city. The boat is a Marine One, 26-foot, commercially built catamaran. Kurtenbach said the new boat is specifically built for rescue purposes. The new rescue boat will replace a 22-foot 1985 Bayliner.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
