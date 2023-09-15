Down by the Old Missouri
Participants attend a dance held at the F.S. Rowe and Company store in Fort Pierre, ca. 1900s. Two fiddlers stand above the crowd at far left, under the large American flag.

 Courtesy of South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

State officers are accustomed to receiving many queer requests from people in their own and other states, but probably the oddest one yet received in South Dakota was a letter to Governor McMaster in which he is requested to get a wife for a North Dakotan. “Governor W.H. McMaster, Pierre, S.D. Dear sir: I am writing to you in regard to a wife that is matrimonial inclined. I was wondering if you can assist me in finding a maiden or widow with a 320-acre farm, aged from 20 to 32 years, American born. I am 35 years of age, Scandinavian, American born. Weigh 210, height 5 feet 10 inches. Occupation, farmer. Then will you please send me a statement as to what the advertisement will be if any. Please put the ad in some newspapers that have a large circulation. From your new friend, yours sincerely, Christian Hoy, Sanger, N.D.” If there were not so many South Dakota bachelors it might be well for the state to institute a matrimonial bureau, or commission, or board, for those from other states. There are several here who are willing to take charge of such a bureau.

