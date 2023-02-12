The present legislature has broken all former records for the number of bills to be introduced in one day. This was on Saturday when in both houses 121 bills, two house joint resolutions and two senate joint resolutions were presented making a total of 125 measures. The former record for one day was in the session six years ago when on the last day for individual bills there were 104 presented. The house has not yet reached its record of two years ago in the number of bills presented up to the final day for individual bills, 303 having been presented at the close of the fortieth legislative day in the 1921 session while this year only 249 have been filed. The senate however, exceeded its 1921 record by twenty bills, 247 having been presented on the fortieth day of 1921 and 267 this session. There were sixty bills introduced in the house Saturday and sixty-one in the senate.
50 Years Ago
The Country Kitchen, Pierre’s newest eating establishment, opened Wednesday evening at the corner of Pleasant Drive and Highland Avenue. The new restaurant seats 72 people, and is open 24 hours a day, closing only for Christmas. Manager Wayne Smith, formerly of Worthington, Minnesota said that the Country Kitchen chain is nationwide, and that this restaurant is franchised by Dakota Country Kitchen of Moorhead, Minnesota. The chain has 170 restaurants, opening a new one every two weeks. This chain is setting up restaurants in North and South Dakota and Montana. They have 10 in South Dakota. Smith said that the new restaurant employs 52 full time and part time employees, and that Pat Knoll and Marlin Heuer, both of Pierre are his assistant managers. The building was constructed by Country Builders of Rosemont, Minnesota, and presents a brick and glass exterior, and a stained wood and exposed beam interior. Wayne said today that Country Kitchens feature quick, courteous service, a la carte, complete dinners, and a wide menu variety. They also include children's menus, and a daily special each day. Smith said that the Country Kitchen is a rapidly growing restaurant organization, built on a sound foundation of reliable and efficient service. He added that they are also always looking for management trainee personnel for 16-week training courses at Fargo, North Dakota.
25 Years Ago
Tensions will be rising as the House and Senate prepare to battle-not on the floors of the Capitol but on a basketball court. On Wednesday, the first-ever official Liberty Basketball Game between the South Dakota House of Representatives and the South Dakota Senate will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Riggs High School gym. The event is a promotional, fundraising event to benefit Kids Voting South Dakota, a nonprofit, non-partisan voter education program for students in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade. “The event is unique in that rather than dividing the parties, it brings them together for a good cause,” said Krysti Mikkonen, executive director for Kids Voting South Dakota. “We’ve received votes of support from many of the legislators. This gives them the opportunity to support the program in a fun, non-partisan manner. Senator Dennis Daugaard, R-Garretson, will be the team captain for the Senate, and Representative Dick Brown, R-Sioux Falls, will lead the House team. “We expect to win, but we won't take undue advantage of their youth and experience,” Daugaard said about the House team. “Senator Daugaard and his mercenary recruits should receive in the mail an invitation to the House victory party,” said Representative Brown.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.