100 Years Ago

The present legislature has broken all former records for the number of bills to be introduced in one day. This was on Saturday when in both houses 121 bills, two house joint resolutions and two senate joint resolutions were presented making a total of 125 measures. The former record for one day was in the session six years ago when on the last day for individual bills there were 104 presented. The house has not yet reached its record of two years ago in the number of bills presented up to the final day for individual bills, 303 having been presented at the close of the fortieth legislative day in the 1921 session while this year only 249 have been filed. The senate however, exceeded its 1921 record by twenty bills, 247 having been presented on the fortieth day of 1921 and 267 this session. There were sixty bills introduced in the house Saturday and sixty-one in the senate.

