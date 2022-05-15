100 Years Ago
The Pierre Kiwanis Club has let the contract for the construction of the tourist camp in the park here to Oscar Olson of this city. The building will cost approximately $1,500 unfurnished and is to be one of the best buildings of the kind in the state if not in this part of the west. Work will be started on the construction early next week. The building will be of the bungalow pattern with exposed rafters with a large screened in porch. The entire structure will be 24x32 feet, the porch 24x10 feet. The structure will contain a rest room 16x16 feet to be well furnished at an additional cost. There will be a kitchen 8x16 feet completely equipped with laundry tubs and a sink, water, gas and wood stoves for cooking purposes. There will be two toilets equipped with lavatories. Two shower baths with hot and cold water built in. The building will be lighted with electricity and in the rear of it will be camping space for tourists to erect their sleeping tents. The building will be erected near the west end of the park where it will be handy for tourists and the city commission will keep a man on duty to see that the premises are kept clean. The club financed this project with the 1881 celebration staged several weeks ago when the necessary funds were raised.
50 Years Ago
Mort Hamilton’s fourth annual Artist and Collectors show and sale is now underway in the former World of Carpet building located adjacent to the Spargur Hardware store in downtown Pierre. The show, displaying the artwork and collector’s items of more than 40 exhibitors opened this morning, and will continue until Sunday, June 3. The annual show and sale, begun 4 years ago by Mrs. Tip Hamilton of Stanley County, has grown steadily each year, and features artwork of area artists, handicraft items, old collector’s items, and new ones brought in continually. Persons interested in displaying art and objects for sale are encouraged to contact her during the show.
Is it St. Petersburg? No, it’s our main street of Pierre, South Dakota. Double benches, and cement tree and flower pots were installed by the street department, in front of the J. C. Penney Company building and on the opposite corner in front of the Ben Franklin Store. Parents will probably welcome the convenient meeting place when picking up their children at a designated time and place, and older people waiting for a cab will perhaps find them a suitable resting spot in the meantime.
25 Years Ago
Native American groups will revive traditional powwow customs at the Honoring Our Youth Wacipi in Pierre on Saturday. The Pierre event is not only a gathering for Native Americans, but for the entire community. “I think it is important because here in South Dakota, Indians and non-Indians are neighbors and we’re all brothers and sisters. A lot of times we don’t really get to try and know each other or know each other’s cultures,” said Joanne Beare, coordinator of the Indian Education Program at the Pierre public schools. “That is one of the reasons we have this here in Pierre.” A wacipi is a gathering of people for powwow dancing. It can also be a time of celebration and a time to honor people in the community. The wacipi on Saturday will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pierre Indian Learning Center’s wacipi grounds. The event is sponsored by the Indian Education Program, the Pierre Indian Council and Pierre Indian Learning Center. Beare said many powwows take place as a contest for dancers. Organizers of the Pierre wacipi want to bring back traditional powwow customs and games.
