County fair

County fair goers enter and exit the “Exhibit Hall” at the Central Stanley County Fair held in Philip (S.D.), 1910.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

It was reported this afternoon that sixty-three automobile loads of Pierre people departed this afternoon for the Bi-County fair being held at Blunt and closing this evening after two most successful days. The fair has been such a success for both Hughes and Sully counties that it is now assured that the Bi-County Fair will be an annual occasion and already arrangements are being made for the 1923 exhibition. Those who have visited the fair are much surprised at the extent and excellence of the exhibition. Considering the fact that there has been only a couple of months work in arranging for the fair and the fact that it is a comparatively new departure in this and Sully counties, the showing was more than was to be expected. The agricultural exhibition is wonderful, not using an extravagant word either. The exhibit is extensive, some of the special features being a replica of the statehouse made entirely of flax seed, dark seeds are used for the building, the windows being of lighter seed and the lawn of green seed. This exhibit is the work of Frank House of Blunt assisted by several of the ladies of that town. There was also the words “Good Old Hughes County” made in split corn, the work of the same parties that made the replica of the statehouse.

