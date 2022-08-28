It was reported this afternoon that sixty-three automobile loads of Pierre people departed this afternoon for the Bi-County fair being held at Blunt and closing this evening after two most successful days. The fair has been such a success for both Hughes and Sully counties that it is now assured that the Bi-County Fair will be an annual occasion and already arrangements are being made for the 1923 exhibition. Those who have visited the fair are much surprised at the extent and excellence of the exhibition. Considering the fact that there has been only a couple of months work in arranging for the fair and the fact that it is a comparatively new departure in this and Sully counties, the showing was more than was to be expected. The agricultural exhibition is wonderful, not using an extravagant word either. The exhibit is extensive, some of the special features being a replica of the statehouse made entirely of flax seed, dark seeds are used for the building, the windows being of lighter seed and the lawn of green seed. This exhibit is the work of Frank House of Blunt assisted by several of the ladies of that town. There was also the words “Good Old Hughes County” made in split corn, the work of the same parties that made the replica of the statehouse.
50 Years Ago
The Democratic Forum of Pierre and Fort Pierre had a gathering of 178 on hand for a fish fry and ear corn feed and reception for Governor Kneip and his wife Nancy in the Oahe Room of the Holiday Inn here in Pierre Friday evening. The reception was originally scheduled for George’s Falcon, but due to the fire there it had to be rescheduled. Through the goodness of John Paul Jones, manager of the Holiday Inn, who so generously gave the use of the facilities there, the reception was able to go on as planned. Fish for the dinner was given by Bob Taylor of Bob’s Bait Shop, Fort Pierre and the meal was served by George Chamales and his crew. Hazel Peters played organ music during the dinner and Comet Haraldson led the group in singing, “Happy Days Are Here Again,” an enjoyable campaign song from another era. A sizable contribution was made to the Governor’s campaign fund on behalf of the Democratic Forum as well as contributions to the constitutional candidates on the Democratic ticket. A beautiful bouquet of red roses was presented to Nancy Kneip from the Democratic Forum.
25 Years Ago
Goosefest will return to Pierre for its third year on September 26-28. The outdoor festival celebrates fall and, with it, the return of Pierre’s famous Canada honkers. “Goosefest is back, and it’s better than ever,” said Anne Taylor, event co-chair. “We have all of last year’s favorites, plus new activities like a wine tasting event, bike parade, and the Honker 5K and 10K runs. People should contact the chamber for a full schedule of events.” Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday, September 26, with a wine tasting and fine arts show under the tent in Steamboat Park. Valiant Vineyards of Viborg, South Dakota’s first winery, will serve samples of their homegrown wines. Micro-brew samples will also be available, compliments of Chances Are Brewpub of Pierre. Thirteen artists from across the state will showcase their artwork under the big tent, and classical pianist Calvin Jones of Fort Collins, Colorado, a native of Pierre, will provide musical entertainment. The sounds of goose calls, traditional Irish music, children’s laughter and vendors selling their wares will float through Steamboat Park on Saturday and Sunday. More than 40 arts and crafts booths will sell a variety of unique products. Ducks Unlimited will present their Greenwing event, complete with decoy carving, goose calling and dog training demonstrations.
