100 Years Ago
A. B. Marshall, formerly from Mellette, South Dakota, has opened up a barber shop in the basement floor of the National Bank of Commerce building. It has been newly furnished with the latest improved Koken chairs and electrical equipment equal to those found in the best city shops. There has been installed in connection with the shop a bath parlor including tub and shower baths, everything new, clean and sanitary. Mr. Marshall solicits patronage upon the merits of first-class service. The new shop is indeed a model of neatness.
The Christmas spirit was present at the Methodist Church Sunday morning. It was evidenced by splendid and appropriate music under the leadership of Lawrence Riggs, in the sermon by the pastor and in the receptive attitude of the congregation to the message from the text, “The Word was Made Flesh.” The chief thought was that Jesus was the expression of God the Father. Perhaps the chief interest of the day centered in the special Christmas program of the Sunday School in the evening under the direction of Mrs. Hartt and Mrs. Nevin. The pageant “Carrying Christ to Every Child,” was brought before the people in a very telling way by the needy children of the world passing in review before a cozy family circle depicted on the stage. The lesson was one of extreme need contrasted with comfort and plenty. The singing of the choir behind the scenes and inspiring organ music contributed materially to the dramatic effect.
50 Years Ago
Librarians from the State Library, Carnegie Library and the school libraries met at the Riggs High School Library Monday evening, at the invitation of Robert Townsend, high school librarian. This is the first such meeting of librarians in Pierre’s history. Present to discuss inter-library cooperation were Townsend, Ted Kneebone from the State Planning Agency, Eunice Kavenaugh, Mary Frazier, Genevieve Ziegler and Jan Olsen from the State Library and Arlene Nash and Susan Bell from the Carnegie Library. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss common problems and areas where cooperation might be needed among all the libraries in the Pierre-Ft. Pierre area. Cooperation would increase service in all the libraries as well as cut down on duplication, processing and lack of communication. The group resolved to hold monthly meetings and to maintain a loose organization until definite objectives and plans were formed. An invitation to attend the coming meeting is issued to all interested librarians and media specialists and library trustees in the Pierre-Ft. Pierre area.
25 Years Ago
Tibbs Boot & Saddle Repair & Sales in Fort Pierre was destroyed in an early morning Christmas blaze. According to Fort Pierre Fire Chief Rick Cronin, a heavy amount of fire was coming through the roof when the Fort Pierre Fire Department arrived on the scene. Due to a concern with adjacent housing, the Pierre Fire Department was called in to assist. Cronin said the building owned by Ed Duffy and leased by Tim Tibbs was a complete loss. No one was injured in the blaze. The fire was reported at 5 a.m. and crews spent three hours on the scene. Cronin said the incident is still under investigation by the fire marshal. With the cold morning temperatures and falling snow, crews had to fight equipment which kept freezing up. Also, it took the fire department 10 to 15 minutes to dig out nearby fire hydrants covered by snow. Cronin said people need to be aware of the hydrants when cleaning off sidewalks and remember to dig them out in case of an emergency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.