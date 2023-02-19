Capitol building 1909

Employees in the State Engineer’s Office in the old State Capitol building, April 1909. 

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

The much-heralded Shrine Ceremonial put on by Yelduz Temple of Aberdeen at the auditorium in Pierre Tuesday, proved all that was anticipated and far more in the way of attendance and interest. Two sleepers brought in nearly one hundred Shriners from Aberdeen and twins along the line as far as Huron, including the splendid band and fine patrol of Yelduz Temple. The Shriners spent the forenoon visiting about the city, among the lawmakers generally, until two o’clock. During the day a lunch was served continuously at the auditorium. At two o’clock the Shriners assembled at the statehouse, where thirty-nine candidates were robed to form part of the biggest procession of Shriners ever held in the city. This procession was headed by the temple band and patrol, followed by the candidates and two columns of Shrine members, the whole numbering fully three hundred. It was a great aggregation that entered the auditorium where one of the liveliest ceremonials ever pulled off anywhere, took place. The auditorium is so arranged that it furnishes as much larger field for operation than most ceremonial places and no part was allowed to go unused, so far as installing paraphernalia, equipment, congregation of animals and other things which went to make up a lot of time for those who were included on the working list of initiates.

