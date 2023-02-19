The much-heralded Shrine Ceremonial put on by Yelduz Temple of Aberdeen at the auditorium in Pierre Tuesday, proved all that was anticipated and far more in the way of attendance and interest. Two sleepers brought in nearly one hundred Shriners from Aberdeen and twins along the line as far as Huron, including the splendid band and fine patrol of Yelduz Temple. The Shriners spent the forenoon visiting about the city, among the lawmakers generally, until two o’clock. During the day a lunch was served continuously at the auditorium. At two o’clock the Shriners assembled at the statehouse, where thirty-nine candidates were robed to form part of the biggest procession of Shriners ever held in the city. This procession was headed by the temple band and patrol, followed by the candidates and two columns of Shrine members, the whole numbering fully three hundred. It was a great aggregation that entered the auditorium where one of the liveliest ceremonials ever pulled off anywhere, took place. The auditorium is so arranged that it furnishes as much larger field for operation than most ceremonial places and no part was allowed to go unused, so far as installing paraphernalia, equipment, congregation of animals and other things which went to make up a lot of time for those who were included on the working list of initiates.
50 Years Ago
The 105 members of the South Dakota Legislature apparently won’t be getting a pay raise this session. The House of Representatives Wednesday killed a Bill, following much debate, that would have allowed lawmakers expenses of $25 per day. “We can’t even find a place to park our cars, much less pay our expenses out here,” said Rep. James Nelson, R-Rapid City, who cosponsored the measure with Rep. Gene Lebrun, D-Rapid City, House Speaker. Nelson told House members the public has the mistaken impression that Legislators already have an expense allowance. Actually, solons currently receive a salary of $3,000 for the 45-day long session and $2,000 for the 30-day short session, which is held in alternate years. In addition, lawmakers receive five cents per mile for one trip to Pierre to attend the session and the same amount for the return trip home following the session. Nelson said he will travel at least 3,000 miles during the session but will receive payment for only one round trip. The Rapid City lawmaker said his seatmate, Rep. James Jelbert, R-Spearfish, in 17 years of Legislative service, has traveled 44,000 miles and received only $280 in mileage compensation from the state.
25 Years Ago
People sit in a stadium and watch an athlete who is paid millions of dollars. The real miracle is the stadium, which was designed by an engineer, and not the athlete’s ability to hit a homerun or throw a football, according to Brad Lawrence. “Everything you touch during the day was designed by engineers, but they are taken for granted,” said Lawrence, an engineer with Brosz Engineering in Pierre. Engineers and the impact they have on the community will be in the spotlight this week as the Central Chapter of the South Dakota Engineering Society celebrates National Engineers Week. The theme for the week is “Turning Ideas into Reality.” Among the special events that the engineering society has planned during the National Engineers Week is a banquet on Tuesday evening at the Kings Inn. An outstanding engineer of the year will be named, and other awards will be given during the banquet. Larry Weiss of Pierre was honored last year as the outstanding engineer. The engineering society has rented the South Dakota Discovery Center and Aquarium for Saturday. “This is a good chance for students to interact with engineers,” said Lawrence, who is Engineers Week co-chair with John Childs. The Central Chapter of the South Dakota Engineering Society has 72 members. About 200 engineers live in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
