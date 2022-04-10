100 Years Ago
The State Museum in the State Historical Department has received a collection of medals of great value and has placed these on exhibition. In the collection is a Washington medal of 1789 found in possession of the Yankton Indians some time ago. Its history is unknown, but it is a medal of great value. Then there is a medal of solid silver presented to Shakehand, the Yankton chief, by Lewis and Clark in 1804, and a James Madison medal given to Smutty Bear, chief of the Yanktons in 1815 in closing up the relations during the war of 1812. Another interesting medal is a “Pierre Chouteau” medal, struck by the Upper Mississippi Outfit of the American Fur Company. There were only three of the medals struck by the company before the government prohibited the business and there is every reason to believe that the medal now in possession of the state is the only one of the three extant. These medals are exhibited in an ingenious case constructed for the purpose by Ed Pickering of the capitol force of workmen and is designed to show both sides of the medals.
50 Years Ago
A 40-year-old housewife will become the first woman commissioner in Pierre, following her 39 vote margin of victory in a two-person race here Tuesday. Mrs. Russell (Grace) Peterson polled 934 votes to defeat August Snyder who received 895. Mrs. Petersen carried in eight precincts, while Snyder held the edge in five. Grace Peterson will be sworn into office on Monday, May 1, and assume her duties as a commissioner at the regular commission meeting Tuesday, May 2. Mrs. Peterson said that she was grateful to all those who expressed confidence in her by voting on her behalf. “I intend to work for the entire community fairly, to represent all areas and do what the people want in the best interests of the future of Pierre.”
The dredge of the Amery Dredge Company of Amery, Wisconsin has been set on Capitol Lake in Pierre, and pipe extending from it has been laid up the Hilger’s Gulch drainage ditch there the culverts under Church and Broadway avenues into one of the holding ponds. Work has been delayed because of a machine breakdown. The company is under contract to dredge out silt from the shallow lake to the holding ponds.
25 Years Ago
Two areas near Pierre might be dredged this spring to create habitat for piping plovers and least terns. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to dredge in the river channel from Hipple Lake to Lake Sharpe at Farm Island and at the Pierre waterfront to Lake Sharpe. These areas are silted in and shallow, according to Cliff Weber, project manager for the Oahe Project. The material that is dredged will be used to form small islands for habitat for least terns and piping plovers. Least terns are on both the federal and state list of endangered species. Piping plovers are also on the federal and state lists of threatened species. In this area, the birds prefer the natural parts of the Missouri River. They like to nest in barren areas, usually on a beach, an island or peninsula. Cottonwood trees might grow on the islands that are created by dredging and provide habitat for eagles. The Corps hopes to start the project in the early spring. The Corps has done a similar dredging project near Bismarck, ND, and cleared vegetation from islands below Gavins Point Dam to provide nesting habitat for terns and plovers.
