100 Years Ago
Few people of Pierre, outside of the trapshooters themselves, realize what the first annual tournament of the Pierre Gun Club, which will be on the Pierre Country Club grounds on Tuesday, really means. It will bring to the city members of practically every gun club of the state to contest in the first shoot the newly formed club will put on. There will be about 40 of these and in addition there will be a half dozen of the professional shooters here who will give an exhibition that will be of interest to anyone though these men will not compete in the tournament. The shoot will start at 9 o’clock on Tuesday morning and continue all day and the people of the city are invited to drive out to the country club and watch the shooting. There is no admission, and the club asks the people to come, park their cars and watch some real shooting, especially that of the experts, many of whom break 200 targets without a miss. Such an exhibition is well worth anybody witnessing, and the club believes a little enthusiasm will make the shoot all the better. The Pierre Gun Club is an organization under the auspices of the Pierre Country Club, the officers of the gun club being the same as those of the country club.
50 Years Ago
Eighty-two motorcycle riders competed in 100-degree temperatures and clouds of choking dust over an eight-tenths of a mile course near Pierre on Sunday afternoon, which injured 3 riders and put two in the hospital. A wind, which came up just as the races were ending, blew over the pickup-camper used as an office, and scattered snow fencing and hay bales used to mark the course. The occasion was the first annual Motocross sponsored by the Central State Riders of Pierre and Fort Pierre, which attracted riders from North and South Dakota. One came from Pennsylvania. Pierre won three of the six events, with Art Winckler of Pierre taking first in the Open Class. Scott Licht took two firsts and a second to win the 250 cc class over 26 entries. Terry Hanson rode a Yamaha to victory in the 125 cc class. Over 800 spectators lined the course laid out over hilly terrain at the southwest end of the Oahe Dam on Corps of Engineers property. Trophies were awarded to the first five places in each class, and winners were determined by three runs for each division. The Wheelie Contest, a special event for distance while riding on the rear wheel only, was won by Bill Whaley of Fort Pierre, who went approximately 120 yards.
25 Years Ago
A total of fifty-seven motocross riders competed in Sunday’s Gumbo Buttes Baja. There were 12 classes in the motorcycle races plus jump contests and a truck race. Riders came from five states including South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado. Six of the nine truck racers came from Montana. A total of 37 trophies, sponsored by Petersen Motors, were presented. The jump contest was won by Duston Evink of Colton.
Preliminary plans for a new high school with an area of 188,000 square feet and a price tag estimated at $19.8 million were unveiled to the Pierre School Board. A presentation was given about a proposed new high school and steps to be taken before a bond election in the fall during Monday night’s Pierre School Board meeting. The architects are looking at building a new high school for approximately 1,000 students. Riggs High School would be remodeled into a middle school that would include the sixth grade. The current junior high school would be sold or leased.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.